NBA Championship Odds for Every Team Following 2025 All-Star Game (OKC Now Favored)
With the NBA at the All-Star break, it’s a perfect time to get a picture of the latest odds to win the NBA Finals.
After spending weeks in a tie atop the odds, the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder have finally separated, creating a clear top group in the eyes of oddsmakers.
The Western Conference, which has 10 teams that are over .500, is loaded with potential contenders.
Out East, there aren’t nearly as many teams that oddsmakers are buying as true title contenders, especially with the Miami Heat trading away Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline.
Here’s a quick look at the odds to win the title, including some key storylines to follow down the stretch of the regular season.
NBA Championship Odds for Every Team at All-Star Break
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +225
- Boston Celtics: +235
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +700
- New York Knicks: +1000
- Denver Nuggets: +1400
- Los Angeles Lakers: +1800
- Milwaukee Bucks: +3000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +3500
- Dallas Mavericks: +3500
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +6000
- Houston Rockets: +6000
- Philadelphia 76ers: +10000
- Phoenix Suns: +12000
- Indiana Pacers: +13000
- Orlando Magic: +20000
- San Antonio Spurs: +25000
- Miami Heat: +30000
- Sacramento Kings: +35000
- Detroit Pistons: +70000
- Atlanta Hawks: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +300000
- Chicago Bulls: +300000
- Toronto Raptors: +400000
- Brooklyn Nets: +400000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +500000
- Utah Jazz: +500000
- Washington Wizards: +500000
- Charlotte Hornets: +500000
Dating back to the 1996-97 season, every team that has won the NBA Finals has finished in the top eight in the league in net rating.
Right now, those teams would be the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
This certainly could change over the next two months, but it’s something to keep in mind when it comes to betting on a team to win it all.
Thunder Set as Favorite to Win NBA Finals
While the three teams after OKC in the odds are all in the Eastern Conference, oddsmakers think that the No. 1 team in the NBA in terms of net rating is the favorite to win it all.
OKC is getting healthier with Chet Holmgren back (although Cason Wallace has been out), and it ranks No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent points per game.
The young Thunder core does lack some of the playoff experience that other top contenders have, but it is equipped with elite wing defenders and a true No. 1 in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (the MVP favorite).
The one worry? One of Holmgren or Jalen Williams needs to step up as a true No. 2 option on offense to pick up a potential down SGA game — or just the minutes he’s on the bench — in the playoffs.
Boston Remains Clear Favorite in East
While the Celtics haven’t been as dominant as last season, they still rank third in net rating and are in second in the East.
Boston also has some huge regular season wins over New York and Cleveland. The C’s are battle tested and have one of the tougher starting lineups to guard in the NBA.
If they can stay healthy, their veterans (Al Horford, Jrue Holiday) are still playing well enough that they could win back-to-back titles.
No team has accomplished that feat since the Kevin Durant/Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors.
Oddsmakers Buying New-Look Warriors?
Golden State has the seventh-best odds in the NBA to win the title this season, and oddsmakers appear to be all in on the Steph Curry-Jimmy Butler-Draymond Green pairing.
Golden State is now -140 to make the playoffs despite being the No. 10 seed in the West.
There is a ton of risk in taking a Warriors team that is teetering on the play-in line to win it all at this price, but the early returns with Butler (3-1) are promising.
The addition of Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) back into the rotation at some point after the All-Star break should boost the Warriors as well.
Luka Doncic-LeBron Pairing Has One Glaring Issue
The Lakers have seen their odds shoot up from +4500 to +1800 since adding Luka Doncic, but will they actually contend for a title?
The No. 5 seed in the West, the Lakers have a glaring hole in the frontcourt and are just 17th in defensive rating and 13th in net rating.
While the Doncic-James pairing may yield an elite offense, can it make up for some of the other deficiencies on the roster?
Bettors may want to see more of how the Lakers operate with Doncic out of the break before buying L.A. at this price.
Nuggets Surging in Odds, Western Conference Standings
Denver is now third in the West and sixth in net rating, finding a nice groove with its veteran roster.
A big reason for the turnaround?
Jamal Murray.
Yes, Nikola Jokic has played at an MVP level all season, but since Jan. 1, Murray is averaging 22.3 points while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3. He’s also putting up 3.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals a game over that 23-game stretch.
Denver has been to the Finals recently, and it still has one of the best starting groups in the NBA. Plus, there is no real answer for Jokic.
The one question for the Nuggets will be whether or not Murray keeps playing this well, and if they can shoot the 3 well enough (28th in the league in 3-pointers made per game but third in the league in 3-point percentage) to win it all.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.