NBA Draft Odds: Alexandre Sarr Near Certainty to go No. 2 per Oddsmakers
With the NBA Draft a day away, we are starting to see the top of the board take shape, but there appears to be more certainty at pick No. 2 instead of No. 1.
Alexandre Sarr has reportedly made clear that he wants to go second to the Washington Wizards instead of No. 1 to the Atlanta Hawks, including declining to work out for the Hawks ahead of Wednesday’s draft.
Sarr has shot out to a -700 favorite to go second, which translates to an implied probability of 87.5%.
Here’s the latest on what’s going on No. 2.
2024 NBA Draft No. 2 Overall Pick Odds
- Alexandre Sarr: -700
- Zaccharie Risacher: +700
- Reed Sheppard: +2000
- Donovan Clingan: +2000
- Stephon Castle: +3500
- Matas Buzelis: +5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Sarr to Washington a Done Deal?
Sarr has reportedly been dead set on getting to D.C.
After re-opening as the favorite to go No. 1 overall to Atlanta, the French big man that played last season in Australia has moved out to a relative longshot to go first and the overwhelming favorite to be the second choice.
It’s unclear why in particular Sarr is essentially choosing Washington to Atlanta, but with the idea that he isn’t interested in going to the Hawks, we have seen him fade out of the discussion at No. 1 and him to No. 2 appears the most confident outcome in the NBA Draft about 24 hours to the beginning of the event.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
