NBA Draft Odds Suggest Donovan Clingan Could Fall Out of Top 5 in 2024
Center Donovan Clingan soared up NBA draft boards during the 2023-24 season, showcasing his versatility on both ends of the floor for the UConn Huskies as they won a second consecutive national championship.
While Clingan is a lock to get picked on Wednesday night in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, where he will be selected is a little more of a mystery.
With the latest draft markets favoring a top three of Zaccharie Risacher, Alexandre Sarr and Reed Sheppard, Clingan's spot in the first round is a little up in the air. In fact, despite being -380 at FanDuel Sportsbook to be picked in the top five, Clingan is not the favorite in any market for picks one through five in the draft.
Odds to Be the No. 1 Pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
- Zaccharie Risacher: -430
- Donovan Clingan: +550
- Alexandre Sarr: +750
Odds to Be the No. 2 Pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
- Alexandre Sarr: -750
- Zaccharie Risacher: +750
- Donovan Clingan: +2000
- Reed Sheppard: +2000
Odds to Be the No. 3 Pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
- Reed Sheppard: -180
- Donovan Clingan: +210
- Zaccharie Risacher: +1500
Odds to Be the No. 4 Pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
- Stephon Castle: +105
- Matas Buzelis: +500
- Donovan Clingan: +550
Odds to Be the No. 5 Pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
- Matas Buzelis: -170
- Donovan Clingan: +600
- Cody Williams: +900
Donovan Clingan Draft Position Odds
- 3.5 (Over -166/Under +124)
Now, it's very possible that the top five of the draft does not go as the odds are suggesting it will.
Both the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls reportedly are teams to monitor in the trade market about moving up for Clingan, and that could shift the way things shake out in the top five. Memphis holds the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft while the Bulls clock in at No. 11.
Ultimately, I'd be surprised to see Clingan fall too far in this draft since he's been a staple in the top five in many mock drafts throughout the cycle. However, the betting market seems to not know where he will land, putting him as the second or third choice to be picked in several different spots.
I think the best bet to place on Clingan is to take him to go OVER his projected pick slot of 3.5, even though it is juiced at -166. Based on the latest odds, the top three of Risacher, Sarr and Sheppard seems pretty set in stone, which would mean Clingan's market starts at No. 4 unless there is a trade up.
Since Detroit (No. 5) and Charlotte (No. 6) are willing to move back, I'd expect Clingan to fall somewhere in that range on Wednesday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
