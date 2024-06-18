NBA Draft Odds: Who Are Oddsmakers Projecting to Be a Top 10 Pick?
With the 2023-2024 NBA season in the books, we quickly turn our attention to the 2024 NBA Draft.
Betting markets continue to be rolled out ahead of the NBA Draft, which will be two days this year with the first round being on Wednesday, June 26th. One market that recently dropped was the odds for who will go in the top 10 of the NBA Draft.
This year’s Draft is regarded as not as talented as recent years, which can lead to a ton of variance starting with the No. 1 pick, which is far from decided after the Hawks jumped up to the top spot.
With questions all over, there are plenty of players that have wide ranges of outcomes come draft night.
Here is how FanDuel Sportsbook has set the odds for players to go inside the top 10.
2024 NBA Draft Top 10 Pick Odds
- Cody Williams: -320
- Dalton Knecht: -230
- Rob Dillingham: -170
- Ron Holland: -170
- Nikola Topic: -150
- Tidjane Salaun: -115
- Davin Carter: -105
- Ja’Kobe Walter: +600
- Isaiah Collier: +900
- Kel’el Ware: +900
- Jared McCain: +1200
- Zach Edey: +1900
- Yves Missi: +2200
- Kyle Filipowski: +3400
- Bronny James: +4000
Dalton Knecht Seen as Sure Fire Top 10 Pick
Last year’s runner-up for the Wooden Award, Tennessee’s dominance at Tennessee has pushed him up draft boards to be viewed as a lock to be a lottery pick and safely inside the top 10 in the eyes of oddsmakers. Knecht’s odds of -230 translates to an implied probability of 69.7%.
However, it’s Cody Williams who has the most likely chance of being a top-10 pick. The brother of Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams has a tantalizing upside, with oddsmakers implying a 76.2% chance he goes in the first ten picks.
There are several other players that are likely going inside the top 10, but with a ton of question marks all over the board, there can be some surprise names that rise quickly ahead of next week’s draft, including USC’s Isiah Collier and Indiana’s Kel’el Ware, who are fringe lottery targets right now.
However, all it takes is one interested team to take the prospects a bit higher than expected to cash in at long odds. Don't be afraid to lean into uncertainty and keep an eye on who may be viewed higher in the eyes of some teams by reading the reporting around the NBA Draft.
