NBA Finals MVP Odds and Power Rankings: SGA Set as Massive Favorite Over Haliburton
Through two games in the 2025 NBA Finals, there is an overwhelming favorite to win the Finals MVP award.
With the Oklahoma City Thunder set as -525 favorites after winning Game 2 to even the series, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear favorite to win Finals MVP in the latest betting odds.
SGA is set at -475 to win Finals MVP, and he's scored 72 points across two games to open the Finals.
Tyrese Haliburton, who made a game-winner in Game 1 of this series, is a distant second in the odds. With oddsmakers setting OKC as the favorite to win the series in five games at +200, SGA is in a great position to win the league MVP (he already won) and Finals MVP in the same season.
Here's a breakdown of the Finals MVP odds, and my power rankings for the award through the first two games of the NBA Finals.
NBA Finals MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -475
- Tyrese Haliburton: +600
- Pascal Siakam: +1900
- Jalen Williams: +5000
- Chet Holmgren: +8000
- Andrew Nembhard: +10000
- Myles Turner: +10000
- Lu Dort: +25000
- Aaron Nesmith: +30000
- Alex Caruso: +30000
NBA Finals MVP Power Rankings
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (-475)
What more can we say about SGA?
He's scored 72 points in two games, shooting 25-for-51 from the field and 4-for-10 from beyond the arc during that stretch. The star guard steadied the Thunder in Game 2, shooting 11-for-21 from the field while dishing out eight assists. If OKC wins this series, it would be shocking for him not to win Finals MVP.
2. Tyrese Haliburton (+600)
The game-winner in Game 1 is going to carry Haliburton in this conversation, but he has not been dominant by any stretch in this series.
Haliburton scored just five points before the fourth quarter in Game 2, but then he started to get aggressive in a blowout loss and finished with 17 points.
He really hasn't been super aggressive in this series, taking 13 shots in each game. He's averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in the Finals.
3. Pascal Siakam (+1900)
Siakam had a double-double in Game 1, but he has not played his best in this series, shooting just 10-for-26 from the field.
The Pacers forward had multiple 30-point games in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, and he may be the team's most reliable night-to-night scorer.
I'm not ready to count Siakam out in this market yet, especially if Indiana is able to win Game 3 or Game 4 -- or both.
4. Lu Dort (+25000)
The argument for Dort is on the defensive end since he's drawn some tough assignments all playoffs and in this series. However, the Thunder guard scored just three points in Game 2 after making five 3-pointers in Game 1.
5. Jalen Williams (+5000)
Jalen Williams shot just 6-for-19 from the field in Game 1, but he was a little better in Game 2, scoring 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting.
The inefficiency from Williams has been a tough pill to swallow, but he's the only other Thunder player that could take over this series on the off chance that SGA struggles over the next few games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.