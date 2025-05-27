NBA Finals MVP Odds and Power Rankings: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Massive Favorite
The Eastern and Western Conference Finals are in full swing, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to reach the NBA Finals after taking a 3-1 series lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.
That has vaulted guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- the NBA's regular season MVP -- to a massive favorite in the odds to win NBA Finals MVP this season. While the Finals MVP doesn't always end up in the hands of the perceived best player, just ask Andre Iguodala or Jaylen Brown, oddsmakers clearly have an idea who the top contenders will be before the Finals even start.
Ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers (Indy leads 2-1), only Tyrese Haliburton appears to be in striking distance of SGA in this market.
Here's a look at the odds and the power rankings for the top Finals MVP contenders at this point in the conference Finals.
NBA Finals MVP Odds
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -330
- Tyrese Halliburton: +750
- Jalen Brunson: +1300
- Pascal Siakam: +2500
- Jalen Williams: +3500
- Anthony Edwards: +5000
- Karl-Anthony Towns: +6000
- Chet Holmgren: +6000
NBA Finals MVP Power Rankings
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (-330)
Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off arguably his best performance of the playoffs, dropping 40 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists in a road win in Game 4.
SGA is averaging 29.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game in the playoffs, and the Thunder are -370 to win the title -- hence why he's such a massive favorite in this market.
It's hard to see the Thunder winning the title without their star guard leading the way, although one of his teammates also makes this list later on.
2. Tyrese Haliburton (+750)
Haliburton has a slight edge over Jalen Brunson with the Pacers leading the Knicks 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Pacers guard has made a ton of clutch shots in the playoffs, including his shot to force overtime in Game 1, but overall, his numbers haven't been insane. He's averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game while shooting just 32.6 percent from 3.
Still, if Indiana wins the title, Haliburton would be the favorite on his squad to capture the Finals MVP.
3. Jalen Brunson (+1300)
Brunson had a down game in Game 3 against the Pacers, but he's been the driving force of the New York offense all postseason long.
The Knicks are just +1200 to win the title, but a Game 4 win on Tuesday could swing the Eastern Conference Finals back in their favor. Brunson is a scoring machine, leading the Knicks with 29.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game in the playoffs.
4. Jalen Williams (+3500)
I've been hard on Jalen Williams in the past, but he has stepped up in the Western Conference Finals, dropping 34 points in Game 4 to help the Thunder take a 3-1 series lead.
The Williams argument is similar to how Jaylen Brown won the Finals MVP last season. Jayson Tatum was the best player on Boston, but he did not play as well as some expected -- especially as a scorer -- in the Finals.
Since Williams will draw tougher defensive assignments than SGA and can still fill it up on the offensive end, he could be worth a look with the Thunder set as massive favorites to win it all.
5. Anthony Edwards (+5000)
I wouldn't bet on Anthony Edwards to win this award with the Timberwolves down 3-1 -- only 13 teams in NBA history have come back from that deficit -- but he does round out the group.
In the off chance that Minnesota wins this series, Edwards would be the unquestioned favorite to win the Finals MVP award on the Minnesota side.
