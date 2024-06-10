NBA Finals MVP Power Rankings and Odds (Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday Have Value)
The NBA Finals MVP market is an interesting one after the first two games of the Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks series, with four Celtics players in the top five.
Boston has a 2-0 series lead, and it is now -800 to win the series at DraftKings. Dallas will need to pull off a stunning comeback to flip that market -- and the Finals MVP market -- in its favor.
Here's a quick look at the latest odds:
Odds to Win NBA Finals MVP
- Jayson Tatum: +125
- Jaylen Brown: +175
- Luka Doncic: +600
- Jrue Holiday: +750
- Kristaps Porzingis: +4000
- Derrick White: +5000
- Kyrie Irving: +10000
- PJ Washington: +100000
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NBA Finals MVP Power Rankings
1. Jaylen Brown (+175)
When it comes to betting on the Finals MVP, Brown is the clear choice for me at this point in the series. He's averaging 21.5 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the field, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
With Jayson Tatum struggling shooting the ball, Brown has been the offensive leader for Boston while also taking the challenge of guarding Luka Doncic. He's a great bet at this price.
2. Jrue Holiday (+750)
Jrue Holiday put on a show in Game 2 on Sunday night, finishing with 26 points (11-for-14 shooting), 11 rebounds and three assists.
Offensively, he's been great, averaging 19.0 points and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 65.2 percent from the field, but it's his defense that could give him the edge in this market. Holiday has been tasked with guarding Kyrie Irving in this series, and the Mavericks guard has struggled mightily, shooting 13-for-37 from the field overall and 0-for-8 from beyond the arc.
Holiday's odds have gone from +12000 to +750 since Game 2.
3. Jayson Tatum (+125)
Even though he's the favorite, Tatum hasn't been the Finals MVP at this point in the series.
Tatum is averaging 17.0 points per game (less than Holiday and Brown), 10.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He's doing everything but score, but the assists have come with a slight drawback -- Tatum is averaging 4.5 turnovers per game as well.
The biggest issue is Tatum's shooting (31.6 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from 3). I don't see how he could be picked as the Finals MVP given how well some of his other teammates are playing.
4. Luka Doncic (+600)
If Dallas somehow wins this series, Doncic is a surefire pick to win the Finals MVP after picking up a triple-double in Game 2 and putting up 30 points in Game 1.
Still, it's unlikely Dallas goes on to win this series given how little it has gotten from Irving and others through the first two games.
Rather than betting on Dallas to win the series at +550, you could take a shot on Doncic at +600 -- though you're betting on an unlikely comeback.
5. Kristaps Porzingis (+4000)
After a huge Game 1, Kristaps Porzingis' odds to win Finals MVP took a massive hit following Game 2.
KP still played decent (12 points, four rebounds), but it's clear he's playing a much smaller bench role right now, failing to reach 24 minutes in both Games 1 and 2. It makes him a risky bet in this market even at this price.
