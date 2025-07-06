NBA Finals Odds Movement: Nuggets, Magic, Rockets, Hawks Biggest Winners This Offseason
July 6 is a huge day in the 2025 NBA offseason, as signings and trades can be made official after signings were agreed in principle last week and trades were made last week as well as prior to the NBA draft.
After a full week of sifting through transactions, it’s been pretty clear that four teams have won the offseason – from an odds movement standpoint – so far.
The Denver Nuggets have rebuilt their core around Nikola Jokic while Eastern Conference teams like the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks have made serious pushes to be in the conversation to win the East in the 2025-26 season.
All offseason long, I’ll be sharing some of the odds movement to monitor in the NBA for SI Betting, and these four teams have stuck out to me as the biggest winners through the morning of July 6.
Denver Nuggets
- Movement: +1500 to +800
The Denver Nuggets have made a plethora of moves this offseason to build out their bench, but the biggest one was trading Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick for Cameron Johnson.
Johnson should slot into the Nuggets’ starting lineup, but he also saves the team about $17 million in salary for next season.
In addition to that move, Denver added sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr., do-it-all guard Bruce Brown (a key piece of their 2023 title team) and big man Jonas Valanciuans.
It’s been reported that Valanciunas may try to get out of his NBA contract to head over to Greece, but if Denver convinces him to stay, he’s a massive upgrade as Nikola Jokic’s backup.
Denver now has the third-best odds of any Western Conference team to win the title.
Orlando Magic
- Movement: +4000 to +2000
The Orlando Magic made their biggest offseason move before the NBA draft, trading four first-round picks and one pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane.
Bane is a great fit alongside Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, and he should help the team improve upon its horrible 3-point shooting from last season.
In addition to that, the Magic added guard Tyus Jones on a one-year deal, giving the team a floor general that is desperately needed.
Orlando has skyrocketed in both the odds to win the title and the Eastern Conference this season.
Houston Rockets
- Movement: +750 to +700
Houston had quite the offseason:
- Traded for Kevin Durant
- Signed Dorian Finney-Smith
- Signed Clint Capela
- Re-signed Steven Adams
- Extended Jabari Smith Jr.
Now, the Rockets are the No. 2 choice to win the title at +700, with the addition of Durant being tabbed as the “most-impactful move” of the offseason by one oddsmaker.
Atlanta Hawks
- Movement: +12000 to +5000
The Atlanta Hawks have had quite the offseason as well, and they’ve seen the most substantial move in their odds to win the title.
Here’s a look at Atlanta’s moves so far this offseason:
- Sign-and-trade for Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Traded for Kristaps Porzingis
- Drafted Asa Newell
- Signed Luke Kennard
The Hawks also acquired an unprotected 2026 first-round draft pick from the New Orleans Pelicans, that very well could be a lottery selection next year.
Atlanta should take advantage in a weaker Eastern Conference since it has built a very quality roster around Trae Young.
