NBA Finals Odds: Thunder Massive Favorites, Timberwolves May Be Done
The Oklahoma City Thunder are now being given a 75% chance of winning the NBA Finals by betting oddsmakers while the Minnesota Timberwolves are basically being given no chance of coming back in their series and even reaching the title round.
After easily dispatching the Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference finals series to take a 2-0 lead, the Thunder are now -310 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the NBA Championship. That equates to a 75.6% implied probability of that outcome occurring.
The Thunder were -200 coming into Game 2. After winning 118-103 in a game where the score was even more lopsided than that before garbage time, it’s clear oddsmakers believe this team is primed to win their first title in franchise history.
The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are now +2000 at FanDuel to win the title. That’s a 4.8% implied probability. They were +1000 coming into Game 2.
Oklahoma City has outscored Minnesota 232-201 in the first two games. More importantly, they’ve outscored the T-Wolves 67-39 in the third quarter, building massive leads in both games and cruising to two blowout wins.
It’s hard to envision a scenario where the Timberwolves can win four of the last five games to claim the Western Conference title. OKC is -2200 to win the West at FanDuel vs +1100 for the Timberwolves.
Game 3 is tomorrow in Minnesota and OKC is -3 at FanDuel to win despite playing on the road against a desperate opponent.
On the other side of the bracket, the Knicks are -6 point favorites to even their series against the Pacers tonight. Indiana staged a historic comeback in Game 1 to take a 1-0 lead. SI Betting insider Peter Dewey is taking the points in his prediction for Game 2.
The Pacers are +600 to win the NBA Championship at FanDuel. The Knicks are +800. Here’s where everything nets out currently.
NBA Championship Odds (via FanDuel)
- Oklahoma City Thunder -310
- Indiana Pacers +600
- New York Knicks +800
- Minnesota Timberwolves +2000
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today. If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.