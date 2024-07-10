NBA Las Vegas Summer League Odds (Jazz, Warriors Enter as Favorites)
The NBA's Las Vegas Summer League kicks off on Friday, July 12, and the Utah Jazz are entering as the favorite to win it all.
One of the signature events of the summer in the NBA, the summer league features young players from across the league, as well as players looking to get training camp invites and two-way contracts.
It's a great way for basketball junkies (like myself) to get their fix in the offseason, and after a few teams participate in the shorter Utah and Califonia Classic editions of the summer league, all 30 teams are in action in Vegas.
Oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have given the Jazz, who have 13 players on either NBA or two-way deals on their roster, the edge over teams like the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, and Toronto Raptors in the opening odds.
Summer league can be tough to bet since players are in and out of the lineup and some players get pulled altogether if they play too well (so teams can preserve their health).
Still, it's a great chance to get a first look at the incoming rookie class, and some second-year players ahead of the 2024-25 regular season.
Jazz Are Favored to Win 2024 NBA Summer League
Utah has a ton of NBA talent on its roster, including draft picks Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, and Cody Williams.
In addition to that, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Walker Kessler -- the team's last three first-round picks -- all were participating in the Utah edition of the summer league, a sign that the Jazz will have a ton of talent on the floor in Vegas.
The reason there isn't a runaway favorite is due to the fact that Utah could pull some of these players, and there is more of a focus on development than actually going and winning the title. Still, from a talent perspective, it's going to be hard to find a team better than Utah.
Rookies to Watch in 2024 NBA Summer League
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Zach Edey, Center, Memphis Grizzlies (+600 to Win Rookie of the Year)
The No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Zach Edey is already showing people why he is a two-time Wooden Award winner.
The new Memphis Grizzlies center made his debut on Monday in Utah and he did not disappoint, scoring 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting while grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking four shots in 34 minutes of action. He also forced overtime by tipping in an intentionally missed free throw to tie the game at 90.
He's going to be a tough guard for any big man this summer.
Zaccharie Risacher, Wing, Atlanta Hawks (+700 to Win Rookie of the Year)
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is going to have a lot of eyes on him this summer.
Tabbed as a potential 3-and-D menace, Zaccharie Risacher doesn't have nearly as much hype as some of the most recent No. 1 picks, but he'll look to prove that the Atlanta Hawks made the right decision with a big summer.
Rob Dillingham, Guard, Minnesota Timberwolves (+1800 to Win Rookie of the Year)
Arguably the best pure scorer in the 2024 NBA Draft, Rob Dillingham has a chance to be an immediate impact player for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024-25 season.
There may be some growing pains with Dillingham, but he's a player who can get hot in a second and light up the place at summer league. If you're looking for impressive shot-making, he's your guy.
Stephon Castle, Guard, San Antonio Spurs (+900 to Win Rookie of the Year)
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Stephon Castle has already gotten a chance to play this summer in the California Classic, which should help him hit the ground running in Vegas.
Castle can play on or off the ball, and he has elite athleticism that makes him a great defender and a threat to throw down some highlight-reel dunks. Likely a running mate with Victor Wembanyama for the long haul, Castle should have a lot of eyes on him this summer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.