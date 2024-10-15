NBA Most Improved Player Award Odds for the 2024-25 Season: Victor Wembanyama Favored
One of the hardest awards to predict ahead of the NBA season is the Most Improved Player award, as there isn’t strict criteria for the honor.
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama – the reigning Rookie of the Year award winner – is favored in this market, a sign that oddsmakers expect him to make yet another leap into stardom this season.
But honestly, giving Most Improved to a player fresh off of a Rookie of the Year seems a little disingenuous. We’re expecting Wembanayama to make a leap, but having a player who isn’t there – like last year’s MIP runner-up Coby White – as a contender for this award makes a little more sense.
Here’s a look at the odds and a few thoughts on have on this futures market to help bettors decide where they want to bet ahead of the 2024-25 regular season.
NBA Most Improved Player Award Odds
- Victor Wembanyama: +750
- Evan Mobley: +1100
- Jonathan Kuminga: +1400
- Josh Giddey: +1700
- Jalen Williams: +1700
- Scottie Barnes: +1800
- Jalen Johnson: +1800
- Cade Cunningham: +2000
- Immanuel Quickley: +2500
- Coby White: +3000
- Paolo Banchero: +3500
- LaMelo Ball: +3500
- Jalen Green: +3500
- Scoot Henderson: +3500
- Brandin Podziemski: +3500
- Deni Avdija: +4000
- Cam Thomas: +4000
- Anferenee Simons: +4000
- Jaime Jaquez Jr.: +4000
- Gradey Dick: +4000
- Dereck Lively II: +4000
- Chet Holmgren: +4000
How to Bet NBA Most Improved Player Award
I’ll be honest, this market is the hardest to predict of all the major awards.
Last season, Tyrese Maxey and White separated themselves from the pack pretty early, but it was Maxey, who was an All-Star, finishing the season as the winner.
That’s not to take away from White’s season, but this has been a trend to watch. Since the 2019-20 season, each winner of the MIP (Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Ja Morant, Lauri Markkanen, and Maxey) all earned their first All-Star berth the season they won this award.
While Pascal Siakam (2018-19 winner) didn’t, he promptly was named an All-Star the next two seasons.
So, we’re essentially looking for a player who hasn’t received that distinction yet but can make a leap there in the 2024-25 season.
Enter: Wemby.
Wembanyama is a surefire bet to be an All-Star (barring injury) in his second NBA season, but he’s not the only player with a path to that honor.
Evan Mobley (if he can make an offensive leap under new head coach Kenny Atkinson), Jalen Williams, and Cade Cunningham are players who jump out to me right away as fringe All-Star candidates.
If you’re looking for someone who would take the Coby White route to contend for this award, Scoot Henderson and Brandin Podziemski – two second-year guards – both could step into bigger roles this season.
Podz has a real chance to almost double some of his production with Klay Thompson no longer in Golden State, and the Warriors reportedly want him to attempt around 10 shots per game from beyond the arc.
As for Henderson, he fell way short of expectations as a rookie, but he could turn that tune – and how people view him around the league – with a big 2024-25 season.
Essentially you’re either betting on an underperforming player/underutilized player from last season making a huge leap or a borderline All-Star becoming a bonafide star.
Wemby is the safe bet, but there are options to choose from in this market.
