NBA Most Improved Player Odds: Cade Cunningham Has Slight Edge Over Clippers Star
One of the most interesting award races in the NBA is for the Most Improved Player award, as Cade Cunningham is the odds-on favorite in what has essentially become a two-man race.
There are several players still listed at +5000 or longer, but none of them have a real chance in this market – barring an insane finish to the regular season – given how Cunningham and No. 2 choice Norman Powell have played so far this season.
NBA MIP Odds for 2024-25 Season
- Cade Cunningham: -105
- Norman Powell: +105
- Tyler Herro: +1600
- Christian Braun: +5000
- Amen Thompson: +5000
- Evan Mobley: +6000
- Dyson Daniels: +7000
- Jalen Williams: +8000
- Victor Wembanyama: +10000
- Max Christie: +10000
NBA Most Improved Player Odds Showcase 2-Player Race
Based on the latest odds, it appears that Cade Cunningham and Norman Powell are the only real options to win this award.
It is interesting that Tyler Herro, who was a first-time All-Star this season, is set at +1600, especially since the Heat guard has taken on a bigger role with Jimmy Butler now in Golden State and Bam Adebayo having the worst shooting season of his career.
Cunningham has the edge in this matchup, especially since he’s leading a Detroit team that had the worst record in the league last season to a potential playoff berth. Cunningham was also an All-Star this season.
Here’s how he and Powell matchup in terms of numbers:
- Cade Cunningham: 25.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 9.4 APG, 45.5% FG, 35.1% 3P
- Norman Powell: 24.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.2 APG, 49.6% FG, 42.8% 3P
The difference in this market is that Powell has been a career role player (and recent Sixth Man of the Year candidate) who has become the No. 1 option at times for a Los Angeles Clippers team that hasn’t had Kawhi Leonard for most of the season.
I lean toward Powell in this market given his improvement and how late in his career it has come, but the odds suggest Cunningham has the edge.
Since the 2019-20 season, each winner of the MIP (Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Ja Morant, Lauri Markkanen, and Tyrese Maxey) all earned their first All-Star berth the season they won this award.
While Pascal Siakam (2018-19 winner) didn’t, he promptly was named an All-Star the next two seasons. So, history says Cunningham (a first-time All-Star this season) has the edge over Powell.
