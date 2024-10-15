NBA Northwest Division Odds for 2024-25 Season (Three-Team Race Once Again)
The Northwest Division was the most exciting in the NBA during the 2023-24 season, as the winner came down to the final days of the regular season, with the Oklahoma City Thunder just beating out the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
As a result, the teams finished with the three best seeds in the Western Conference.
Will history repeat itself this season?
While the Thunder made moves to improve their roster, the Timberwolves re-tooled by trading away Karl-Anthony Towns, and the Nuggets lost a key piece in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
In a division that features two tanking teams (Utah and Portland), oddsmakers have the Thunder set as odds-on favorites entering the regular season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds and each team in this division market.
Northwest Division Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -110
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +230
- Denver Nuggets: +300
- Utah Jazz: +60000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +60000
Based on implied probability, the Thunder have a 52.38 percent chance of winning the division again, while Denver has fallen to just a 25.00 percent chance despite earning the No. 2 spot last season.
Oklahoma City Thunder
This truly is OKC’s division to lose after adding Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso in the offseason.
One of the youngest teams in the league has a star-studded core, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will once again be an MVP candidate after finishing second in the voting last season.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Wolves are banking on a new-look roster that features Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo around Anthony Edwards to help them get back to the Western Conference Finals.
It’ll be interesting to see how the pieces fit early on in the regular season.
Denver Nuggets
Can Denver’s young players (Peyton Watson, Christian Braun, Julian Strawther) fill the void of KCP this season?
That’s the big question surrounding a Denver team that didn’t make any major improvement after a second-round exit last season.
Utah Jazz
Utah extended Lauri Markkanen and can’t trade him during the season, but it shouldn’t be in the mix for a playoff spot unless several young players pop.
The Jazz have been over .500 at home in every season from the 2014-15 season on, which does raise their floor a bit in this division.
Portland Trail Blazers
Don’t even consider the Blazers, who need to see what they have in their young core (Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Donovan Clingan, Deni Avdija) while trying to get another top pick.
Portland has been in the bottom of the West for multiple seasons in a row.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
