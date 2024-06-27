NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Alexandre Sarr Opens as Favorite After First Round of 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year market is officially live after the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft finished up on Wednesday night.
There are still several more picks to be made in the second round on Thursday, but the first round is likely to feature the top candidates for the Rookie of the Year award. In each of the last two seasons, the No. 1 overall pick (Victor Wembanyama and Paolo Banchero) has gone on to win the Rookie of the Year award.
However, oddsmakers aren't sold on Zaccharie Risacher continuing that trend in the 2024-25 season. Following the first round of the draft, No. 2 overall pick Alexandre Sarr, who landed with the Washington Wizards, was set as the favorite to win Rookie of the Year.
He's followed by Risacher, No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle and No. 6 overall pick Tidjane Salaun.
NBA Rookie of the Year Odds for 2024-25 Season
- Alexandre Sarr: +350
- Zaccharie Risacher: +450
- Stephon Castle: +700
- Tidjane Salaun: +1200
- Reed Sheppard: +1200
- Donovan Clingan: +1200
- Dalton Knecht: +1200
- Cody Williams: +1400
- Zach Edey: +1400
- Ron Holland: +1500
- Rob Dillingham: +2000
- Matas Buzelis: +2000
- Devin Carter: +3000
- Jared McCain: +4000
- Kel’el Ware: +5000
- Carlton Carrington: +5000
- Tyler Kolek: +6000
- Kyshawn George: +7500
- Kyle Filipowski: +7500
- Isaiah Collier: +7500
- Yves Missi: +7500
- Ja’Kobe Walter: +7500
- Tristan Da Silva: +8000
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: +8000
- Johnny Furphy: +10000
- DaRon Holmes II: +10000
- Tyler Smith: +15000
- Pacome Dadiet: +15000
- Jaylon Tyson: +15000
- Bobi Klintman: +15000
- Baylor Scheierman: +15000
- Bronny James: +30000
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The 2024 NBA Draft did not have a clear-cut No. 1 prospect, and that has made many question the talent in this class. However, based on these opening odds, there appear to be some players taken outside the lottery that have a chance to win this award, including reigning SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht, who landed with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Betting on the Rookie of the Year is a tricky market, as it depends a lot on opportunity. Some players may have a ton of talent -- like No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard or No. 7 overall pick Donovan Clingan -- but they don't always land in the best situation. Sheppard could find himself backing up Fred VanVleet in Houston as a rookie while Clingan landed with a Portland team that already has bigs like Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III.
A lot of these rebuilding teams will find a way to play their rookies regardless, but will the touches be there? Wembanyama entered San Antonio last season as the immediate No. 1 option, which helped him edge out Chet Holmgren, who did not have the same luxury in Oklahoma City, for the award.
With that in mind, here are few things to know about some of the top contenders in the Rookie of the Year race in the 2024-25 season.
Alexandre Sarr Favored to Win Rookie of the Year
Sarr landed exactly where he wanted to in the 2024 NBA Draft.
It was reported prior to the draft that Sarr did not work out for Atlanta, as he felt landing in Washington -- a team that lacks frontcourt depth -- would give him the best chance to play heavy minutes right away.
Oddsmakers seem to agree, as they set him as the favorite in this market. Sarr should have a bigger role on a bad team that Risacher may have in Atlanta playing alongside Trae Young and Dejounte Murray if the Hawks hold on to both guards.
Since team success doesn't matter much when it comes to this award -- both the Spurs and Magic were lottery teams whem Banchero and Wemby won this award -- Sarr is in a good spot to put up some impressive numbers on a bad team.
It wouldn't be surprising to see him start at the center spot for Washington from Day 1 this season.
Stephon Castle in Solid Position to Compete for Rookie of the Year
Could the Spurs have the Rookie of the Year in back-to-back seasons?
Despite being the No. 4 overall pick, former UConn guard Stephon Castle is the No. 3 choice to win the Rookie of the Year award this season.
Castle should come in and immediately be an impact player on the defensive end, and he should benefit greatly from being the point guard in an offense that is setting up a unicorn like Wembanyama on a nightly basis.
The Spurs guard will need his shooting to improve from his lone season with the Huskies, but since the Spurs lack guard depth after Tre Jones, Castle could find himself in a major role from the onset of the 2024-25 season.
Rookie of the Year Odds Suggest Dalton Knecht Was Steal for Lakers
Did the Los Angeles Lakers get the steal of the draft?
23-year-old Dalton Knecht -- one of the best scorers in the country last season -- was projected by many to be a lottery pick on Wednesday night, but he slipped to the Lakers at No. 17.
Knecht averaged over 21 points per game with the Tennessee Volunteers last season, and he's a three-level scorer that could thrive playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It will be interesting to see how Knecht fares playing mainly off of the ball, but oddsmakers are high on him entering the 2024-25 season.
Knecht has the same odds to win Rookie of the Year as Sheppard (No. 3), Clingan (No. 7), Salaun (No. 6) and better odds than top-10 picks Cody Williams, Ron Holland, Rob Dillingham and Zach Edey.
A lot of this will depend on Knecht's role in the Lakers' rotation, but there is some upside for him based on this opening Rookie of the Year price.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.