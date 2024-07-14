NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds: Malik Monk Opens as Favorite in 2024-25 Season
The Sixth Man of the Year race was a tight one in the 2023-24 season, as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid pulled away in the final weeks after Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk went down with an injury.
Reid won the award -- partially because he was able to start in place of Karl-Anthony Towns (knee injury) -- and now he and Monk are right at the top of the odds for the 2024-25 season.
NBA Sith Man of the Year Award Odds for 2024-25 Season
- Malik Monk: +475
- Naz Reid: +650
- Jordan Clarkson: +1100
- Caris LeVert: +1100
- Buddy Hield: +1400
- Bobby Portis: +1400
- Norman Powell: +1600
- Herbert Jones: +1600
- Donte DiVincenzo: +1700
- Josh Hart: +1800
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Malik Monk Opens as Favorite to Win Sixth Man of the Year
Monk has been a historic bench scorer the last two seasons, and he was especially good last season for the Kings.
With DeMar DeRozan coming to Sacramento, it sets up Monk to be in a sixth man role again next season where he can be the primary ball-handler when De'Aaron Fox is off the floor.
There is also a little bit of history on Monk's side after his snub last season. He is the only player in the last 35 years to lead the league in bench points in consecutive seasons and not win a Sixth Man of the Year award.
If he can run that back again in the 2024-25 season, voters are going to have a hard time denying him.
Bobby Portis Could Be Value Bet for Sixth Man of the Year
Over the last two seasons, only one player has been a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award twice...
.... Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.
Portis is locked into a bench role behind Giannis Antetokounmpo at the moment, but he's a massive part of the Bucks' rotation. Last season, BP averaged 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.
An efficient scorer that is a double-double threat whenever he starts, Portis should have the counting numbers to be considered in this market again.
