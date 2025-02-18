NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds: Payton Pritchard Remains Odds on Favorite After All-Star Game
After a fast start to the season, Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has been favored to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, and that has not changed with the league coming out of the All-Star break.
Pritchard is the odds on favorite – although at just -150 – to capture his first Sixth Man of the Year award. There is a solid trailing group behind Pritchard, but we’ve seen in recent seasons that top seeds have a better chance to end up with the Sixth Man of the Year (Naz Reid last season) than teams in the play-in conversation.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds and each of the candidates for this year’s honor.
NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds for 2024-25 Season
- Payton Pritchard: -150
- De’Andre Hunter: +280
- Malik Beasley: +500
- Naz Reid: +1300
- Amen Thompson: +2500
- Santi Aldama: +4000
- Bradley Beal: +8000
- Ty Jerome: +8000
When it comes to betting on the Sixth Man of the Year, there is a recent trend that is extremely important to note – and it may have factored into Reid winning the award last season.
The last five winners of this award all were a top three team in their respective conference, and outside of Sixth Man of the Year icon Lou Williams, the Sixth Man of the Year almost always comes from a playoff team.
Payton Pritchard
Pritchard has scored more points than any other player off the bench this season, but he’s cooled off a bit after a fast start. The former first-round pick is still shooting 41.1 percent from 3, and he has the benefit of playing for one of the best teams in the NBA – which will strengthen his Sixth Man of the Year case.
De’Andre Hunter
Originally, it looked as if Hunter’s case was dead after the trade deadline when he was moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, Kenny Atkinson has said that Max Strus will remain in the starting lineup for the Cavs, keeping Hunter in a super Sixth Man role. If Hunter’s minutes remain steady in Cleveland, he has a real case to beat out Pritchard for this award.
Malik Beasley
Beasley has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the league this season, and he’s averaging 16.5 points per game for the Detroit Pistons – who are in the mix for a playoff spot.
Beasley is second in total points scored off the bench, and his counting numbers (thanks to a handful of starts) may be better than Pritchard’s at this point in the season.
Naz Reid
Last year’s winner, Reid is having another great season, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are now the No. 7 seed in the West instead of a top-three seed.
Reid is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3. If Minnesota makes a run up the standings, Reid could surge in this market.
Amen Thompson
Thompson has been a breakout star this season, but he’s made a lot of starts with Jabari Smith Jr. out due to injury, and he may stay in that role, making him a tough player to trust in this market.
Santi Aldama
The Aldama case is similar to several other players on this list, as he’s the top bench player for the No. 2 seed in the West. Overall, Aldama is averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from deep.
Bradley Beal
This is not happening.
Beal is on the No. 11 seed in the West and has seen his numbers take a hit since moving to the bench. Don’t buy him because of the “name value” that he presents.
Ty Jerome
Now that Hunter is in the fold in Cleveland, Jerome’s case is probably done.
Still, the Cavs guard has been one of the best stories of this season after missing most of the 2023-24 season with an ankle injury. Jerome is averaging 11.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting an impressive 51.6 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from 3.
