NC State vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 19
For the second time this season, NC State and UNC will face off in an in-state showdown.
The last time these two teams met, UNC edged out the Wolfpack by a final score of 63-61. Since that game, UNC has gone a disappointing 4-5 while NC State continues to also stumble down the ACC standings.
Let's dive into the odds and break down my best bet for which team will start to build some momentum tonight.
NC State vs. UNC Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- NC State +9.5 (-115)
- UNC -9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- NC State +350
- UNC -475
Total: 146.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
NC State vs. UNC How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Dean E. Smith Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- NC State Record: 10-15 (3-11 in ACC)
- UNC Record: 15-11 (8-6 in ACC)
NC State vs. UNC Best Prop Bets
Marcus Hill UNDER 12.5 Points (-110 via BetMGM)
Marcus Hill is NC State's top point-scorer, averaging 12.6 per game, but he doesn't attack teams on the perimeter. Instead, he likes to drive the rim, which may not work against the stout interior defense of UNC. The Tar Heels allow teams to shoot just 44.1% from two-point range when playing on their home court. Hill racked up 20 points against UNC in the first meeting between these two teams, but I don't expect a repeat performance from him tonight.
Elliot Cadeau OVER 5.5 Assists (-105 via BetMGM)
Elliot Cadeau had a massive game in the assists department the last time these two teams met, racking up 11 assists, the third most he's recorded in a game this season. He's been a machine when it comes to dishing the rock, averaging 6.0 per game and going over 5.5 in three of his last five outings.
NC State vs. UNC Prediction and Pick
NC State doesn't have the offense to hang with UNC in this one. The Wolfpack enter the game ranking 296th in effective field goal percentage and now they have to face a UNC team whose defense significantly improves on their home court.
NC State managed to fight with UNC until the final buzzer in the last game between these two teams, but keep in mind that was a home game for the Wolfpack. NC State's average scoring amrgin falls from +6.4 at home down to -9.2 on the road, meanwhile UNC's jumps from -3.5 on the road to +13.0 points at home, a difference of 16.5 points.
The Tarheels will steamroll NC State on their home court tonight.
Pick: UNC -9.5 (-105 via BetMGM)
