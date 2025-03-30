NCAA Tournament Final Four Opening Odds: March Madness Lines for Every Game
The stage is set for the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament!
All four No. 1 seeds have reached the Final Four, although some made things a little more interesting than others.
The Florida Gators needed a late run in the Elite 8 to knock off Texas Tech, and they’ll face the No. 1 overall seed – the Auburn Tigers – in the Final Four.
Meanwhile, Duke and Houston both took care of business in the Elite 8, winning by double digits to set up a showdown in the Final Four.
This final group is fitting considering how chalky the entire tournament has been.
Only one double-digit seed advanced to the Sweet 16 this year (the Arkansas Razorbacks) and they failed to make it out of the Sweet 16 after blowing a lead to No. 3 Texas Tech.
Not a single team lower than a No. 3 seed made the Elite 8, and it looks like the committee got things right with the four No. 1 seeds.
Here’s a look at the opening odds for these matchups as well as each of the four squad’s odds to win it all in San Antonio.
Houston vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total for Final Four
Spread
- Houston +4.5 (-105)
- Duke -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Houston: +170
- Duke: -205
Total
- 136.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
This is going to be a fun matchup.
Duke deserves to be favored with Cooper Flagg leading the way after beating Alabama by 20 in the Elite 8. The Blue Devils have three potential lottery picks on their roster, but facing a veteran Houston team will be a tough test in the Final Four.
The Cougars’ stifling defense kept Tennessee in check on Sunday. Oddsmakers have the Blue Devils favored by 4.5 points in this one.
Florida vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total for Final Four
Spread
- Florida -2.5 (-110)
- Auburn +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Florida: -142
- Auburn: +120
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Auburn survived an elbow injury to Johni Broome and a late surge by Michigan State to advance to the Elite 8, but the injury to Broome appears to have soured oddsmakers on the Tigers, who are underdogs in this game and the No. 4 choice to win it all.
Auburn and Florida played once at Auburn this season with the Gators winning by nine. On top of that, Auburn lost to Duke by six, but it beat Houston by five. This matchup should be a close one on Saturday.
Odds to Win March Madness
- Duke: +105
- Florida: +260
- Houston: +400
- Auburn: +500
