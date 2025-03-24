SI

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Opening Odds: March Madness Lines for Every Game

Breaking down the opening odds for the Sweet 16 in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg has his team favored to win it all.
The stage is set for the Sweet 16!

All of the No. 1 seeds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament have advanced to the second weekend while only one No. 2 seed (St. John’s) failed to make it into the Sweet 16 field.

There are few interesting things to know about this field:

  • Seven SEC team have made the Sweet 16 (eight made the second round)
  • Arkansas is the only double-digit seed to make the Sweet 16
  • All four No. 1 seeds made the Sweet 16
  • Every team but Arkansas is a No. 6 seed or better

With only 16 teams left to win the national championship, who is favored to advance to the Elite 8?

Here’s a look at the opening odds for every game and the latest odds to win the national title in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. 

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan vs. Auburn  Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16

Spread

  • Michigan +7.5 (-102)
  • Auburn -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Michigan: +265
  • Auburn: -335

Total

  •  153.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Ole Miss vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16

Spread

  • Ole Miss +3.5 (-110)
  • Michigan State -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss: +134
  • Michigan State: -162

Total

  •  143.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Maryland vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16

Spread

  • Maryland +5.5 (+100)
  • Florida -5.5 (-122)

Moneyline

  • Maryland: +202
  • Florida: -250

Total

  •  154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16

Spread

  • Arkansas +5.5 (-110)
  • Texas Tech -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Arkansas: +188
  • Texas Tech: -230

Total

  •  147.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Arizona vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16

Spread

  • Arizona +8.5 (-112)
  • Duke -8.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Arizona: +285
  • Duke: -360

Total

  •  151.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

BYU vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16

Spread

  • BYU +4.5 (-110)
  • Alabama -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • BYU: +170
  • Alabama: -205

Total

  •  154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Purdue vs. Houston Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16

Spread

  • Purdue +7.5 (-102)
  • Houston -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Purdue: +300
  • Houston: -385

Total

  • 132.5 (Over -110/Under -110) 

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16

Spread

  • Kentucky +4.5 (-110)
  • Tennessee -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Kentucky: +160
  • Tennessee: -194

Total

  •  145.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Odds to Win National Championship

  • Duke: +220
  • Florida: +410
  • Houston: +500
  • Auburn: +500
  • Tennessee: +1600
  • Alabama: +1600
  • Texas Tech: +2100
  • Michigan State: +2100
  • Maryland: +2700
  • Arizona: +4900
  • Kentucky: +6000
  • Michigan: +7000
  • BYU: +7000
  • Purdue: +7000
  • Ole Miss: +8000
  • Arkansas: +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

