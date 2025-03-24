NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Opening Odds: March Madness Lines for Every Game
The stage is set for the Sweet 16!
All of the No. 1 seeds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament have advanced to the second weekend while only one No. 2 seed (St. John’s) failed to make it into the Sweet 16 field.
There are few interesting things to know about this field:
- Seven SEC team have made the Sweet 16 (eight made the second round)
- Arkansas is the only double-digit seed to make the Sweet 16
- All four No. 1 seeds made the Sweet 16
- Every team but Arkansas is a No. 6 seed or better
With only 16 teams left to win the national championship, who is favored to advance to the Elite 8?
Here’s a look at the opening odds for every game and the latest odds to win the national title in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Michigan vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16
Spread
- Michigan +7.5 (-102)
- Auburn -7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Michigan: +265
- Auburn: -335
Total
- 153.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Ole Miss vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16
Spread
- Ole Miss +3.5 (-110)
- Michigan State -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +134
- Michigan State: -162
Total
- 143.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Maryland vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16
Spread
- Maryland +5.5 (+100)
- Florida -5.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Maryland: +202
- Florida: -250
Total
- 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16
Spread
- Arkansas +5.5 (-110)
- Texas Tech -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arkansas: +188
- Texas Tech: -230
Total
- 147.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Arizona vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16
Spread
- Arizona +8.5 (-112)
- Duke -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Arizona: +285
- Duke: -360
Total
- 151.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
BYU vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16
Spread
- BYU +4.5 (-110)
- Alabama -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- BYU: +170
- Alabama: -205
Total
- 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Purdue vs. Houston Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16
Spread
- Purdue +7.5 (-102)
- Houston -7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Purdue: +300
- Houston: -385
Total
- 132.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16
Spread
- Kentucky +4.5 (-110)
- Tennessee -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky: +160
- Tennessee: -194
Total
- 145.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds to Win National Championship
- Duke: +220
- Florida: +410
- Houston: +500
- Auburn: +500
- Tennessee: +1600
- Alabama: +1600
- Texas Tech: +2100
- Michigan State: +2100
- Maryland: +2700
- Arizona: +4900
- Kentucky: +6000
- Michigan: +7000
- BYU: +7000
- Purdue: +7000
- Ole Miss: +8000
- Arkansas: +10000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
