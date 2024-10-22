Nebraska vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
Nebraska is fresh off a shellacking at the hands of Indiana in Big Ten play, and it won’t get any easier for the Cornhuskers, who are on the road to face Ohio State off a BYE week.
The Buckeyes will look to reaffirm its status as a National Championship contender by handling a Nebraska team that is an above average Big Ten group, but one that lacks the firepower to keep up with Ryan Day’s bunch. Can Ohio State do enough to cover a lofty point spread?
Here’s our full betting preview for Saturday’s Big Ten showdown.
Nebraska vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nebraska: +25.5 (-110)
- Ohio State: -25.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nebraska: +1600
- Ohio State: -4500
Total
- 48.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Nebraska vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 26th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Nebraska Record: 5-2
- Ohio State Record: 5-1
Nebraska vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Nebraska
Dylan Raiola: In a negative game script, Raiola was forced to pass the ball 44 times, the most of his freshman season, to poor results. He completed 63% of his passes for 234 yards with three interceptions while taking two sacks. The Nebraska offense never found its stride during the game in the blowout loss and it won’t get any easier against the Buckeyes stout defense.
Ohio State
Will Howard: Last time we saw Howard, he was scrambling to try and put Ohio State in position to win against Oregon, but ran out of time. However, lost in the result was a strong showing from the Kansas State transfer. He completed 80% of his passes for 326 yards while only taking one sack as he reaffirmed the belief that he can lead this offense to a National Championship level. Can Howard shake off the loss and get the Buckeyes back on track?
Nebraska vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Watching Nebraska roll over in the second half against a backup quarterback in the 56-7 loss to Indiana is tough to unsee, and the market has reacted that way.
While I do show value in betting Ohio State to cover this lofty point spread, I’m going to pivot for a different avenue in this game in case the Buckeyes take their foot off the gas with an eye on staying fresh for the rest of the Big Ten schedule.
I’m going to target the Nebraska team total under 11.5. While an incredibly low mark, the Ohio State defense should shut down any progress from the Cornhuskers offense that is below the national average in EPA/Play. The team has struggled to run all season, 96th in yards per carry, and the pressure will come on Raiola to create plays through the air. However, the freshman is completing only 40% of his passes that are ten or more yards down the field.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes' defense has been elite all season, allowing about one point per drive and ranking in the top 10 in explosive pass defense. I believe the pass rush can get home, and the secondary can shut down Nebraska's limited pass-catching group.
Outside of the 32 points allowed to Oregon, the team has allowed more than seven points just once this season.
PICK: Nebraska Team Total UNDER 11.5
