Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Jan. 26
Wisconsin will look to bounce back after failing to sweep its games out west with a home game on Sunday afternoon against a spiraling Nebraska squad.
The Badgers have asserted themselves as one of the best teams in the Big Ten this season, and with that comes taking care of business against the likes of a bottom feeding team in the conference like the Cornhuskers.
Can Wisconsin return home and win in a big way?
Let’s find out below.
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nebraska: +7.5 (-108)
- Indiana: -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nebraska: +210
- Indiana: -255
Total: 151.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 26th
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kohl Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Nebraska Record: 12-7
- Wisconsin Record: 15-4
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Nebraska
Brice Williams: The veteran forward has struggled to shoot in Big Ten play, down to 32% after flirting with 40% shooting from behind the three-point line in non conference play. While he is a consistent scorer, it hasn’t been as efficient which has coincided with the Cornhuskers overall Big Ten struggles.
Wisconsin
John Tonje: One of the best newcomers to any team in the country, Tonje responded to his quiet effort against USC last weekend in which he scored zero points to pour in 24 points on six three-point makes against one of the best defenses in the nation in UCLA. While it was a loss, Tonje is the straw that stirs the drink for the Badgers high octane offense.
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
Nebraska has struggled on both sides of the floor in Big Ten play, and I don’t see it getting better in this matchup against Wisconsin.
The Cornhuskers compact defense yields the three-point shot, allowing opponents to post a near-49% three-point rate this season that ranks in the top 10 in the country. However, this plays right into the hands of Wisconsin, a fantastic three-point shooting team (85th in the country) on a top 40 rate in the nation.
With the ability to run its preferred offense, the Badgers should dictate the terms of this one while also contending nicely on the defensive side of the floor. The Cornhuskers’ three-point shooting is limited and is reliant on getting to the rim, but that’s tough to come by on the Badgers, who rank top 80 in the country in average shot proximity, per Haslametrics.
Nebraska has been competitive despite being mired in a five game Big Ten losing streak, losing its last three games by five points or less, but the matchup edges side with Wisconsin that I can’t look past laying it with the home team.
PICK: Wisconsin -7.5
