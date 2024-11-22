Nets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
The Philadelphia 76ers are reeling, dropping their fifth straight game on Wednesday to fall to 2-12 on the season heading into Friday’s NBA Cup matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn knocked off the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Cup action on Tuesday, moving to 1-1 in NBA Cup play (the Nets lost to the New York Knicks) and 6-9 straight up on the season.
Ben Simmons will return to Philadelphia on Friday – always an eventful time – but the Nets are showing that they can compete early on in the 2024-25 season.
With Paul George (knee) going down on Wednesday, Philly could find itself shorthanded once again in Friday’s matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this NBA Cup Group Play game.
Nets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nets +6 (-112)
- 76ers -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Nets: +200
- 76ers: -245
Total
- 217.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nets vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 22
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Nets record: 6-9
- Sixers record: 2-12
Nets vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Nic Claxton – questionable
- Doran Finney-Smith – questionable
- Jaylen Martin – out
- Cam Thomas – probable
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Cui Yongxi – out
76ers Injury Report
- Paul George – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
Nets vs. 76ers Key Players to Watch
Brooklyn Nets
Ben Simmons: We may never see Ben Simmons return to his All-Star form, but he’s been a productive player for Brooklyn this season, averaging 5.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares in front of a hostile Philly crowd on Friday.
Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid: After a slow start to the 2024-25 season, Embiid looked back to his usual self on Wednesday, scoring 35 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field against Memphis. He knocked down all 14 of his attempts at the line and played 35 minutes. He could be in line for a big game against a Nets team that allows 49.2 points per game in the paint this season.
Nets vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Right now, I don’t know how anyone could justify laying six points with this Sixers team, especially with George re-aggravating his knee injury.
Philly has dropped five games in a row and is just 2-12 on the season, posting the worst offensive rating in the NBA over its first 14 games.
Even with Embiid back in action, Philly has yet to win a game, going 0-4. He did look more like himself against Memphis, scoring 35 points, but it still wasn’t enough for the Sixers to get a win.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn has been a frisky team so far this season, going 10-4-1 against the spread overall, 5-1-1 against the spread as a road dog and 6-9 straight up.
The Nets have the veteran talent to keep them in games, and they’ve posted a much better net rating (-2.6) than the Sixers (-8.8) so far this season.
I’ll gladly take the points on Friday night.
Pick: Nets +6 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.