Nets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 13
The Brooklyn Nets upset the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, but they find themselves five games back of the No. 10-seeded Chicago Bulls heading into Thursday’s matchup.
Chicago has won three games in a row, and it has a sizable cushion for the final play-in tournament spot in the East with the Philadelphia 76ers, Nets and Toronto Raptors all in tank mode.
Brooklyn lost by five to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, and it’s set as a road underdog in this game.
Can the Bulls, who have a chance to move even further up in the standings over the final month of the regular season, pick up a fourth straight win?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Nets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nets +3 (-112)
- Bulls -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Nets: +120
- Bulls: -142
Total
- 227 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nets vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, CHSN
- Nets record: 22-43
- Bulls record: 27-38
Nets vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Noah Clowney – questionable
- Tyson Etienne – out
- Tosan Evbuomwan – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – doubtful
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Josh Giddey – doubtful
- EJ Liddell – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Jahmir Young – out
Nets vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
These prop picks were written before odds were released for Thursday’s game. They are suggestions based on past player performance.
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cameron Johnson OVER Points
It’ll depend what this number is set at, but Cameron Johnson has been extremely consistent for the Nets, and now he’s facing the team that allows the second-most points per game in the NBA.
Johnson has 17 or more points in 10 of his last 14 games since returning from injury, averaging 17.6 points per game over that stretch and 18.9 points per game for the season.
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Coby White OVER Points
With Josh Giddey doubtful, Coby White should handle a major workload for Chicago on Thursday night.
The Bulls guard is averaging 28.2 points per game over his last six matchups, and he’s getting a crack at a Brooklyn team that has slipped to 24th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Nets vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Reality may finally be setting in for the Bulls that they’re going to make the play-in tournament and they won’t be able to tank for a better draft pick.
But, that’s not a bad thing for bettors. In fact, Chicago has been rolling, covering the spread in eight of its last 10 games. However the loss of Josh Giddey (ankle) certainly hurts, and I’m not totally comfortable with laying the points with Chicago.
The Bulls are just 4-6 against the spread as home favorites this season, and they’ve actually gone 10 games under .500 straight up at home.
Meanwhile, the Nets are 19-11-1 against the spread as road underdogs and were able to hang tough with the East’s top team – the Cavs – on Tuesday. Don’t be shocked if Brooklyn keeps this game close.
Pick: Nets +3 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.