Nets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 15
Fresh off of a blowout road win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Brooklyn Nets remain on the road for the second night of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Los Angeles is trending upward at this point in the season, winning five of its last 10 games to move into the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) back in action, the Clippers have some serious playoff hopes in a Western Conference that has not dominant team after the Oklahoma City Thunder.
L.A. knocked off the Miami Heat at home on Monday, moving to 13-6 straight up at home and 8-2 against the spread when favored there.
Oddsmakers are expecting the Clippers to handle Brooklyn, setting them as 14-point favorites in this matchup. However, the Nets are 5-2 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
Here’s how to bet on this matchup, including a few plays in the prop market.
Nets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nets +14 (-108)
- Clippers -14 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nets: +625
- Clippers: -950
Total
- 213.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nets vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Bally Sports SoCal
- Nets record: 14-26
- Clippers record: 21-17
Nets vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Clippers Injury Report
- Kobe Brown – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Cam Christie – out
- PJ Tucker – out
Nets vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Noah Clowney UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (-154)
Former first-round pick Noah Clowney has shown some promise for the Nets this season, but he’s averaging just 3.9 rebounds per game heading into this matchup.
Clowney has cleared 5.5 boards in just six games this season and two of his last nine matchups. Now, he has a tough matchup against Ivica Zubac and a Clippers team that ranks sixth in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+135)
If you’re looking for a plus-money prop tonight, look no further than Norm Powell’s 3-point prop.
Brooklyn ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage, so there should be plenty of good looks for the Clippers sharpshooter tonight – and he’s in the middle of a career season where he’s averaging 23.9 points per game and shooting 44.3 percent from 3.
Powell is averaging 3.6 made 3s per game, and he has cleared 3.5 made 3s in nine of his 16 games since Dec. 1 – on 8.4 attempts per game.
Nets vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Brooklyn may have picked up a win on Tuesday night, but this is a tough turnaround on the road against a Clippers team that is an NBA-best 8-2 against the spread when favored at home.
The Clips have posted an average scoring margin of +13.9 points in those games, and they’ve looked great at home all season, going 13-6 straight up.
Now with Kawhi Leonard back in the fold, the Clippers have a little higher of a ceiling offensively – even though the two-time NBA Finals MVP is on a minutes limit.
Brooklyn may sit some veterans on the second night of a back-to-back, especially since it has made it clear that it wants to trade off players and finish lower in the standings to get a better draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Nets are impressive on the road this season – 14-7-1 against the spread as a road dog – but they rank 28th in net rating over their last 10 games.
I don’t think that’ll cut it against this Clippers team at home.
Pick: Clippers -14 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
