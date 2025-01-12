Nets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 12
Fresh off of a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, the Utah Jazz return home on Sunday to face the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn is down several rotation pieces on Sunday, including D’Angelo Russell, Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, and Trendon Watford. After trading Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets are in full tank mode, losing 12 of their last 15 games.
Utah has just nine wins in the 2024-25 season, and it hasn’t been favored in a single game this season – until tonight.
Utah is a 4.5-point favorite in this game even though it has struggled on the second night of back-to-backs in the 2024-25 campaign, going 2-3 against the spread.
Can the Nets cover the spread as road underdogs? Or, do they not have enough NBA-level talent healthy to compete in this matchup?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction for this interconference battle on Sunday.
Nets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets +4.5 (-112)
- Jazz -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Nets: +154
- Jazz: -185
Total
- 216 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nets vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, YES Network
- Nets record: 13-25
- Jazz record: 9-28
Nets vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Cam Thomas – out
- D’Angelo Russell – out
- Cameron Johnson – out
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Maxwell Lewis – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Trendon Watford – out
- Dariq Whitehead – questionable
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nets vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Noah Clowney OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-110)
Noah Clowney is showing some promise for the Nets as of late, playing at least 24 minutes in 10 of his last 11 games.
A first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Clowney is averaging 3.9 rebounds per game this season, but he’s picked up at least five boards in seven of his last 11 games. Over that stretch, he’s made eight starts, which significantly boosts his chances of clearing this line.
Utah is a tough matchup – it allows the third-fewest opponent rebounds per game this season – but Clowney should see enough playing time to clear this prop. He had six board boards in just under 29 minutes in his first meeting with the Jazz in the 2024-25 season.
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Walker Kessler Double-Double (-120)
Walker Kessler has 16 double-doubles this season, averaging 10.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game for Utah.
The Jazz center has a favorable matchup against a Brooklyn team that ranks 28th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and has given up 48.3 points in the paint per game this season – good for 18th in the NBA.
Kessler has a double-double in six of his last eight games, although he did finish without one on his first matchup with the Nets this season.
Nets vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
It’ll be important to monitor Utah’s injury report in this matchup since it’s the second night of a back-to-back, but I’m buying the Jazz in this game.
Brooklyn has no intention of winning games at this point in the season, as evidenced by its trades and how many players it’s holding out of the lineup with injuries on Sunday.
The Nets rank 29th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games (-10.8) while Utah is actually 18th in the NBA in net rating over that same stretch (-1.1). The Jazz have struggled at home (2-14 straight up), but they should have the superior offense in this game with Brooklyn down two of its leading scorers in Thomas and Johnson.
The Nets have the second-best against the spread record on the road in the NBA this season, but they’ve failed to cover in eight of their last 11 games overall.
I’ll back Utah in a battle of two of the NBA’s worst teams.
Pick: Jazz -4.5 (-108)
