Nets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Sunday, Nov. 17
For the second time in as many games, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will battle – only this time won’t be in an NBA Cup game.
A 40-point fourth quarter on Friday nearly helped the Nets pull off an upset over the Knicks, but Jalen Brunson’s 3 and Mikal Bridges’ game-winning block helped the Knicks get back to .500 on the season.
Karl-Anthony Towns missed that game, and he’s questionable again on Sunday in the rematch – yet the Knicks are nearly double-digit favorites.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including my favorite prop bets and prediction for the spread in this one.
Nets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nets +9.5 (-110)
- Knicks -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nets: +350
- Knicks: -455
Total
- 219.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nets vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): MSG, YES Network
- Nets record: 5-8
- Knicks record: 6-6
Nets vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Nic Claxton – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Jaylen Martin – out
- Ziaire Williams – questionable
Knicks Injury Report
- Precious Achiuwa – out
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
- Miles McBride – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Boo Buie III – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
Nets vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Brooklyn Nets Prop Bets
- Cam Thomas OVER 23.5 Points (-120)
Thomas went off against the Knicks on Friday night, scoring 43 points on 16-of-22 shooting from the field (7-for-10 from 3), improving his season average to 25.3 points per game.
In his career against the Knicks, Thomas is averaging 15.6 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 rebounds in 13 games – despite playing most of those in a bench role. He’s scored 41 and 43 points the last two times he’s faced New York. The Knicks rank just 21st in defensive rating, so don’t be shocked if Thomas goes off on Sunday.
New York Knicks Prop Bets
- Josh Hart OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (+105)
New York Knicks wing Josh Hart has stuffed the stat sheet this season, picking up a triple-double last week and averaging 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.
Hart is set at plus money to pick up 16 or more rebounds and assists against the Brooklyn Nets, who he dominated for nine boards and nine dimes on Friday night.
Now, Karl-Anthony Towns did miss that game, but Hart has been a beast on the glass regardless, clearing 15.5 rebounds and assists in five of his last six games and seven matchups overall this season.
With the Knicks being forced to play a shortened rotation due to injuries to Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson, Hart will be asked to do all he can on the boards – and as a creator – on Sunday.
Nets vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared my best bet for this game in my NBA column – Peter’s Points – and I’m siding with Brooklyn:
It took a 40-point fourth quarter on Friday night for the Brooklyn Nets to nearly upset – and easily cover the spread – against the New York Knicks.
New York was without Miles McBride (illness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) in that game, and both players are once again questionable on Sunday.
So, why not go back to the well with Brooklyn?
The Nets are an NBA-best 10-3 against the spread this season, and New York’s defense (21st in the NBA) has been a major issue – making it tough for the team to cover the spread this season (5-7 overall).
If Towns or McBride ends up missing this game, the Knicks’ rotation is already extremely thin. This simply is too many points to give a Nets team that is 5-1 against the spread as a road dog and has plenty of heady veterans (Dennis Schroder, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith) that can keep it in this game.
Pick: Nets +9.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.