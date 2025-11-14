Nets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
This year’s NBA Cup action will resume on Friday and an Eastern Conference matchup is coming to the Kia Center. The Orlando Magic are set to host the Brooklyn Nets as 13.5-point favorites and have a chance to improve to 2-0 in the in-season tournament.
Orlando hasn’t looked like a contender after making several offseason acquisitions in an attempt to improve. The Magic are now back at .500 after back-to-back wins and have a chance to enter the weekend leading their group. Paolo Banchero is out with a groin injury, but Orlando’s outlook is strong against one of the NBA’s worst teams.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Nets vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wizards: -13.5 (-105)
- Rockets: +13.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +625
- Rockets: -950
Total
- 222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nets vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 14
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network Florida
- Nets record: 1-10
- Magic record: 6-6
Nets vs. Magic Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Day’oRon Sharpe - probable
- Haywood Highsmith - out
- Ben Saraf - out
- Cam Thomas - out
- Nolan Traore - out
- Danny Wolf - out
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero - out
- Collin Castleton - out
- Orlando Robinson- out
- Moritz Wagner - out
Nets vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Franz Wagner OVER 26.5 points (-117)
Wagner isn’t new to playing without his co-star. The Magic forward averaged 26.1 points per game in 20 games without Banchero last season. Now he’ll face the NBA’s second worst scoring defense as the primary option. Wagner averaged 26.0 points against Brooklyn across three meetings last season. The Nets haven’t slowed anyone down this season. Bettors should expect Wagner to lead the charge for Orlando in this matchup.
Nets vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Orlando has covered the spread in every game it’s won this year, aside from its season opener against the Miami Heat. However, the books might be giving them too much credit here. The NBA’s top scoring defense from last season has taken a step back. Banchero’s absence could make the Magic less potent on both sides of the ball.
Brooklyn is just 3-8 against the spread this season, but has exceeded expectations and has covered against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks as major underdogs and can do so again.
The Nets will likely lose, but they can stay within 14 points against Friday’s version of the Magic.
Pick: Nets +13.5 (-105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.