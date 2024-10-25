Nets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Oct. 25 (Trust Orlando?)
The Brooklyn Nets hung tough in their season opener against the Atlanta Hawks, losing by just four points, but things get much tougher on Friday night.
Brooklyn takes on the Orlando Magic, who blew out the Miami Heat by 19 — on the road — on Wednesday to move to 1-0 on the season.
The No. 5 seed in the East last season, Orlando is betting on some internal improvement from Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero to move into the top group in the East this season.
Widely expected to be the worst team in the NBA, the Nets still have some savvy veterans around uber-talented scorer Cam Thomas.
Still, oddsmakers are projecting the Magic to run away with this one.
Here’s a breakdown for the odds, key players and my best bet for Friday night’s matchup.
Nets vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets +11.5 (-110)
- Magic -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nets: +500
- Magic: -700
Total
- 215.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nets vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, Bally Sports Florida
- Nets record: 0-1
- Magic record: 1-0
Nets vs. Magic Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
- Trendon Watford – out
Magic Injury Report
- Jonathan Isaac – questionable
- MacMcClung – questionable
- Trevelin Queen – questionable
Nets vs. Magic Key Players to Watch
Brooklyn Nets
Cam Thomas: A walking bucket, Thomas had a massive season opener against Atlanta, scoring 36 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field (7-for-13 from 3). The Nets are going to need Thomas’ offense all season long if they want to compete with teams like Orlando – who have playoff expectations – in the East.
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: An All-Star last season, Banchero picked up right where he left off on Wednesday night in Miami. The star forward had 33 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, shooting 12-for-24 from the field. He should be in the mix for an All-NBA spot this season.
Nets vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Orlando is a huge step up from Atlanta for the Nets.
The No. 3 defense in the NBA last season, the Magic have several lanky wings that they can test on Thomas, and I’m also not sold on him shooting as well as he did against Atlanta.
The Magic dominated Miami — who is expected to be a playoff team in the East — and they held the Heat to less than 100 points in the process.
I don’t love laying 11.5 points with anyone this early in the season, but the Magic did finish last season as one of the best teams against the spread, especially at home.
Lay the points against the lowly Nets tonight.
Pick: Magic -11.5 (-110)
