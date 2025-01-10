Nets vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 10
The Brooklyn Nets have dropped three games in a row by 14 or more points, and they’re set as huge underdogs on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.
Denver hasn’t had Nikola Jokic (illness) for its last two games, but the three-time league MVP is listed as questionable tonight, a sign that he may be able to return in a winnable matchup at Ball Arena.
The Nets have ruled out several key rotation players for this matchup: Cameron Johnson, Cam Thomas and D’Angelo Russell, severely limiting Brooklyn’s ceiling – especially on offense.
Denver is just 6-7-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season, but can it handle business against a Nets team that is clearly tanking.
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference battle.
Nets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nets +15.5 (-112)
- Nuggets -15.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Nets: +750
- Nuggets: -1200
Total
- 218.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nets vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 10
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, YES Network
- Nets record: 13-24
- Nuggets record: 21-15
Nets vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Cameron Johnson – out
- Maxwell Lewis – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- D’Angelo Russell – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Trendon Watford – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Nikola Jokic – questionable
- Vlatko Cancer – out
- Aaron Gordon – doubtful
- PJ Hall – out
- Spencer Jones – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
Nets vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ben Simmons OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-130)
After not playing in the last four games, Ben Simmons is off the injury report in this matchup.
Simmons is averaging 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season, and he should have a bigger role offensively with D’Angelo Russell, Cam Thomas and Cameron Johnson out.
Simmons has 13 or more rebounds and assists in three of his last five games.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 13.5 Rebounds (+105)
If Jokic is able to play on Friday night, this is a great matchup for him on the glass against a Brooklyn team that is 27th in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
Prior to missing his last two games, Jokic was on a tear on the boards, picking up 14 or more in five of his last seven games. He’s now averaging 13.0 rebounds per game on 22.2 rebound chances. Only Domantas Sabonis is averaging more rebound chances per game this season.
Nets vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Before betting on this game, it’s important to make sure that Jokic is suiting up on Friday night. If the three-time MVP doesn’t play, it’s going to be a lot harder to justify laying this many points with Denver.
That being said, if he does play, Denver is a must bet in this matchup at home.
Brooklyn has been in full tank mode since trading Dennis Schroder last month, and now it’s down three of its leading scorers on Friday night.
Eight of the Nets’ last 10 losses have come by double digits, and they have covered the spread in just four of their last 13 games. I’ll back Denver at home, but The Joker has to play to make this bet worthwhile.
Pick: Nuggets -15.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.