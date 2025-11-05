Nets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 5
Two of the NBA’s worst teams will battle it out at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. The Indiana Pacers are set to host the winless Brooklyn Nets in an Eastern conference matchup. The home team is favored by 6.5-points ahead of tip-off.
Indiana’s lone win surprisingly came against the Golden State Warriors and the Pacers have actually gone toe-to-toe with several playoff contenders in 2025-26.
However, injuries have ravaged their backcourt depth early on. The Nets are plenty healthy. Their influx of new players simply haven’t been able to get on the same page in what seems to be the beginning of a lengthy rebuild.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Nets vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Nets: +6.5 (-105)
- Pacers: -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Nets: +220
- Pacers: -270
Total
- 230.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Nets vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Fanduel Sports Network Indiana, YES Network
- Nets: 0-7
- Pacers record: 1-6
Nets vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Haywood Highsmith– out
- Drake Powell – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Benedict Mathruin – out
- T.J. McConnell – out
- Andrew Nembhard – out
- Obi Toppin – out
- Kam Jones – out
- Quenton Jackson – out
- Johnny Furphy – out
- RayJ Dennis – out
Nets vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Michael Porter Jr. over 19.5 points (-104)
MPJ has been let loose. The former Denver Nuggets sharpshooter isn’t as efficient as he used to be, but is attempting a career-high 18.0 shots per game. Cam Thomas is putting up more shots, but there’s plenty left over for Porter on a team that lacks dynamic scorers elsewhere. His odds to reach his season average of 20.8 points per game against a bottom-five defense are strong.
Nets vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Indiana has been good against the spread while Brookyn has underperformed. The Pacers have covered five times in seven games and have managed to stay close to their opponents on more than one occasion. The Nets, on the other hand, have made losing big a habit.
The Nets are 2-5 against the spread this year and all but one of their losses have been by double digits. Brooklyn is also 0-3 against the spread on the road.
Bettors should back the team home to cover as opposed to an underdog squad that’s average margin of defeat is nearly 16 points.
Pick: Pacers -6.5 (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
