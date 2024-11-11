Nets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Nov. 11
The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA so far this season, going 4-6 in their first 10 games and nearly upsetting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.
While the Nets want to lose for their draft pick, they may actually have too many solid veterans for their own good right now.
On Monday, they hit the road against a banged up New Orleans team that just lost Zion Williams indefinitely to a hamstring injury. With Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Jordan Hawkins, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones all also missing time this season, the Pelicans are running out of options.
It appears that Murphy is set to make his season debut tonight with the Pels listing him as probable on their injury report.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds for Monday’s game, as well as some players to watch and my best bet.
Nets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets -1 (-108)
- Pelicans +1 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nets: -115
- Pelicans: -105
Total
- 211.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nets vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, YES Network
- Nets record: 4-6
- Pelicans record: 3-7
Nets vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Jaylen Martin – out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
- Trendon Watford – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Jordan Hawkins – out
- Trey Murphy III – probable
- Zion Williamson – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- CJ McCollum – out
- Karlo Matkovic – out
Nets vs. Pelicans Key Players to Watch
Brooklyn Nets
Cam Thomas: An elite scorer, Thomas is also playing some winning basketball this season, competing on the defensive end and making clutch shots to lead the Nets to some wins. He’s averaging 25.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field.
New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram: The only Pelicans star that seems to be healthy is Ingram, but he can;t do everything to win games for this team. On the season, Ingram is averaging 22.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field.
Nets vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
Jordi Fernandez has the Nets playing inspired basketball so far this season, and at 4-6, they’ve already won 20 percent of the games that they were projected to win – 19.5 – this season.
This could be a spot for Brooklyn to pull off a road win, as the Pelicans are down several rotation players tonight and will have to rely heavily on Ingram, Murphy and Jose Alvarado on Monday night.
The Pelicans are a league worst 2-8 against the spread this season, and they rank 27th in the league in net rating. While some of it isn’t the Pelicans’ fault due to injuries, this is the reality that they’re in going forward.
Between Dennis Schroder, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton and others, the Nets have enough quality veterans to make things interesting night in and night out. Brooklyn has gone 8-2 against the spread as a result.
Until New Orleans finds a way to win with this makeshift group, I’m fading it, even at home.
Pick: Nets Moneyline (-115)
