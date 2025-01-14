Nets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 14
The Brooklyn Nets’ tank is in full swing, as they’ve lost five games in a row and are in the mix for the worst record in the NBA despite a strong start to the season.
Brooklyn has traded away multiple rotation players in Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder, and it’s fallen to just 8-14 on the road in the 2024-25 season.
That’s notable on Tuesday night, as the Nets’ opponent – the Portland Trail Blazers – has thrived at home, winning eight of their 17 games. When one considers that the Blazers are 5-16 on the road, it makes sense that oddsmakers have set them at six-point favorites on Tuesday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction for Nets-Blazers.
Nets vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets +6 (-108)
- Blazers -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nets: +200
- Blazers: -245
Total
- 218 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nets vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 14
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, YES Network
- Nets record: 13-26
- Blazers record: 13-25
Nets vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Cameron Johnson – questionable
- D’Angelo Russell – questionable
- Nic Claxton – questionable
- Maxwell Lewis – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Ben Simmons – questionable
- Trendon Watford – out
- Cam Thomas – out
Blazers Injury Report
- Deni Avdija – questionable
- Dalano Banton – questionable
- Jerami Grant – out
- Bryce McGowens – questionable
- Justin Minaya – questionable
- Taze Moore – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Robert Williams III – questionable
Nets vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cameron Johnson OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
Someone has to score the ball for the Nets, and before going down with an injury (he’s listed as questionable tonight) Cam Johnson had scored 19 or more points in nine of his last 12 games.
Over that 12-game stretch, the veteran wing is averaging 22.5 points on 13.9 shots per game. The shot usage is a little lower than I’d like, but Johnson has been uber-efficient this season, shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from 3.
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Deandre Ayton UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (-125)
The Nets are an interesting team when it comes to rebounding props. While they rank just 25th in the league in rebounding percentage, they’re fifth in the league in opponent rebounds per game since they play at the No. 29 pace in the league.
So, I’m fading Deandre Ayton’s rebound prop, which is set at 10.5, on Tuesday. Ayton has cleared this prop in just seven of his 15 games since Dec. 1, averaging 9.7 boards per game over that stretch.
If Brooklyn slows this game down, Ayton may not have as many opportunities as he needs to clear this prop tonight.
Nets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
While I lean with the Blazers to win this game, they have struggled as a home favorite in the 2024-25 campaign, going 0-2 against the spread while posting an average scoring margin of -20.0 points per game in those matchups.
Even though Brooklyn is well below .500 on the road, it has covered the spread in 13 of its 21 games as a road underdog. Not only that, but the Nets may get multiple key rotation players back on Tuesday, as Cameron Johnson and D’Angelo Russell have been upgraded to questionable.
Both of these teams are in the running for the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft – and Duke University star Cooper Flagg – so it makes it tough to trust either team when we know that the focus of the season is rebuilding.
Since that’s the case, I’ll take the points in this matchup with Portland favored by two possessions.
Pick: Nets +6 (-108)
