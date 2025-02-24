Nets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 24
The Brooklyn Nets are making a push for the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference – something that nobody expected this season – heading into Monday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards.
Washington has the worst record in the NBA this season, and it’s set as a home underdog on Monday against the Nets.
Washington lost badly to the Orlando Magic on Sunday, but it was sitting several veterans – including Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon – in that matchup. Will those players suit up for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Nets?
It’s possible, but oddsmakers are still expecting the Nets to come out on top in this matchup.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Nets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets -3 (-108)
- Wizards +3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nets: -155
- Wizards: +130
Total
- 215.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nets vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, MNMT
- Nets record: 21-35
- Wizards record: 9-47
Nets vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Nic Claxton – available
- Cam Thomas – out
- D’Angelo Russell – out
- Noah Clowney – out
- Tosan Evbuomwan – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nets vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cameron Johnson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-170)
Cameron Johnson is shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc this season and averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers per game heading into Monday’s matchup with Washington.
The Nets forward made 3-of-9 shots from beyond the arc in his last game against the Wizards, and he’s made at least three shots from deep in three of his last six games. With D’Angelo Russell out tonight, Johnson could take on an even bigger role in this offense.
Plus, Washington is just 27th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game, making this a really solid matchup for the Brooklyn wing.
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Khris Middleton UNDER 4.5 Assists (-160)
Khris Middleton had two dimes in just over 24 minutes of action in his Wizards debut, and he hasn’t had five or more assists in a game since Jan. 19 as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Not only does Washington have the worst offensive rating in the NBA, but Middleton may not play a ton of minutes for a Wizards team that is focused on the future.
I’ll gladly take the UNDER on his assist prop with it jacked up to 4.5.
Nets vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Brooklyn is a great bet as a road favorite tonight:
Don’t look now, but the Brooklyn Nets are just 0.5 games out of the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday’s matchup with the NBA’s worst team – the Washington Wizards – in Washington, D.C.
The Wizards have dropped six games in a row, including a 20-point loss against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Now, they have a quick turnaround against a Brooklyn team that knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night and ranks No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Over that 10-game stretch, the Nets are 7-3, and they appear to have a real shot to at least make the play-in this season. On top of that, Brooklyn has covered the spread in seven of its last nine games.
The Wizards, on the other hand, are just 14-15 against the spread as home underdogs and a dreadful 2-7 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back. With the Nets really stepping up on defense, I can’t get behind Washington’s league worst offense to win this game.
Pick: Nets Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)
