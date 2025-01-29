Nevada vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 29
Nevada’s season is slipping away after an NCAA Tournament appearance last season, and it may not get any easier on the road against Boise State.
The Broncos are a considerable home favorite against the Wolf Pack on Wednesday night in hopes of snapping a two game skid on the road, but will play back at home where the team has only lost one game this season.
Can Boise State reaffirm its standing in the Mountain West against a sliding team?
Here’s our betting preview.
Nevada vs. Boise State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nevada: +7.5 (-118)
- Boise State: -7.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Nevada: +240
- Boise State: -300
Total: 136.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Nevada vs. Boise State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: ExtraMile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Nevada Record: 11-9
- Boise State Record: 13-7
Nevada vs. Boise State Players to Watch
Nevada
Nick Davidson: The junior big man continues to be the hub of the Nevada offense, operating at a career high usage rate while also being a monster around the rim at 6’10”. Many defenders in the Mountain West can’t keep up with Davidson, he has been living at the free throw line this season while also impeding plenty of opposing ball handlers from going to the rim.
Boise State
Tyson Degenhart: The Broncos win continues to come on strong, fresh off 27 points against Colorado State in which Boise State nearly rallied from down double digits on the road to win. Degenhart is playing at an incredibly high level in Mountain West play, shooting 40% from beyond the arc after he shot 17% from the floor in non-conference play.
Nevada vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
Boise State is owed quite a bit of shooting regression from the opposition, and Nevada isn’t equipped to continue to give the team fits.
The Broncos are a sturdy defense, but are allowing opponents to shoot 42% from beyond the arc in league play. Nevada has been struggling to shoot from the perimeter in league play, way down from its top 30 percent in the country at 32% in league play. However, the team is far more interested in attacking the mid-range and the rim, ranking ninth in 3-point rate.
With both teams willing to play in the half court, each team is outside the top 300 in adjusted tempo, per KenPom, I envision the game is filled with contested jump shots.
Boise State has struggled to shoot from the perimeter all season -- 242nd in the nation -- but the compact Nevada defense forces teams to shoot 45% of its shots from beyond the arc, good for 329th in the country.
These two teams are built to play in a limited possession matchup where each defense has the edge.
I’ll side with the under.
PICK: UNDER 136.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.