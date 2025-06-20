NFC North Division Odds for 2025 Season (Lions Favorited to Seize Division Again)
The NFC North was the NFL’s premier division in 2024, and I don’t expect things to stray from that in 2025.
Although the Detroit Lions, who finished at 15-2, fell short of making the Super Bowl in the NFC Championship, they remain intact for another competitive run behind Dan Campbell’s resilient coaching philosophies.
Detroit has taken the division for two years in a row, with the Green Bay Packers claiming three of the previous five seasons as the Minnesota Vikings won in 2022 and the Chicago Bears in 2018.
Last season came right down to the wire as the Lions and Vikings fought for the crown in the final game of the regular season, which ultimately put Minnesota in the wild card round and ended their season at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. Minnesota went on a shocking run to a 14-3 finish spearheaded by backup quarterback Sam Darnold, who will be replaced by rookie 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.
We’ll take a closer look at how the competition looks to shake out in the NFC North.
2025 NFC North Division Odds
- Detroit Lions +145
- Green Bay Packers +260
- Minnesota Vikings +290
- Chicago Bears +550
Lions Favored to Win 2025 NFC North Division Again
Detroit was a top-10 team on both sides of the ball last season, but they’ll have to adjust on the fly with both their offensive and defensive coordinators having left for head coaching vacancies. Regardless, bookmakers are marking them as favorites to not only win the NFC North but also play in their first Super Bowl in franchise history. It retains its veteran core around Jared Goff, who is a dark-horse MVP candidate. Jahmyr Gibbs returns after a league-leading season in touchdowns alongside a lethal receiving corps of wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta.
Green Bay remained playoff-competitive at 11-6 in 2024 and made the playoffs. It has quietly strengthened its roster this offseason, but is it enough to get over the hump? Or has Jordan Love’s ceiling been revealed? The Packers always remain candidates to surprise, and with the second-shortest odds in the NFC North, they are a wild card if some of their new skill talent helps them improve on last season’s 1-5 divisional record.
Those last two showings from Minnesota had a major influence on bookmakers as the Vikings went from Super Bowl contenders to now outside the playoff outlook. There’s faith in McCarthy to take care of the offense without one snap of NFL experience, while management added reinforcements to the offensive line and defense through this offseason.
Then we have the Bears, who have been the NFC North punching bag as of late. Chicago finished 2024 at 5-12 and also at 1-5 in the division. But now with former Lions OC Ben Johnson in charge, who is the favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year, Caleb Williams is projected to take major steps with proper support around him
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
