NFC West Division Odds and Preview for 2025 Season (Trust the Rams Again?)

Breaking down the odds to win the NFC West division in the 2025 NFL season.

Sean Treppedi

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay.
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s going to be a top-heavy year in the NFC West with two clear contenders, one wild card and one team likely still in transition. San Francisco and Los Angeles are co-favorites — but both come with real risk. Arizona continues its rebuild, while Seattle appears stuck in limbo despite a headline-making quarterback change.


San Francisco (+170) spent its offseason locking up Brock Purdy and Fred Warner with major contract extensions — though it came at a cost. Several key veterans are gone, and the roster depth that once defined the Niners is thinner. Still, with a healthy Purdy and a reloaded defense, San Francisco remains the team to beat, and this price likely shortens as the season nears. Even though last year was filled with misfortunes to lead to a last-place finish, I’m not valuing this team quite as high as the bookmakers. 


The Rams (+175) are the division’s most reliable bet and who I’m looking at to win — if Matthew Stafford stays healthy. Sean McVay has delivered double-digit wins in six of eight seasons, and while Cooper Kupp is gone, Davante Adams brings immediate firepower. With the 49ers retooling and the Seahawks fading, L.A. feels like a value bet to win the West again — especially while you can still get them at plus money.


Arizona (+390) made a considerable leap in 2024, finishing just shy of .500 after a lousy four-win campaign the year prior. But any dreams of a division title hinge on Kyler Murray’s health and consistency — two things that have proven unreliable. The roster is improving and the defense looks tougher, but beating out both the Rams and Niners would require a near-perfect season and I’m not counting on that to happen.

Seattle (+550) swapped Geno Smith for Sam Darnold this offseason, and while Darnold’s resurgence in Minnesota offers some hope, he’s far from a sure thing. The Seahawks haven’t made meaningful improvements elsewhere, and the books see through this uncertainty — favoring their odds to miss the playoffs. There’s little reason to bite on this number.

NFC West 2025 Division Title Odds

  • San Francisco 49ers: +170
  • Los Angeles Rams: +175
  • Arizona Cardinals: +390
  • Seattle Seahawks: +550

Sean Treppedi
SEAN TREPPEDI

Sean is a writer for Sports Illustrated Betting.

