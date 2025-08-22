NFC West Division Odds and Preview for 2025 Season (Trust the Rams Again?)
It’s going to be a top-heavy year in the NFC West with two clear contenders, one wild card and one team likely still in transition. San Francisco and Los Angeles are co-favorites — but both come with real risk. Arizona continues its rebuild, while Seattle appears stuck in limbo despite a headline-making quarterback change.
San Francisco (+170) spent its offseason locking up Brock Purdy and Fred Warner with major contract extensions — though it came at a cost. Several key veterans are gone, and the roster depth that once defined the Niners is thinner. Still, with a healthy Purdy and a reloaded defense, San Francisco remains the team to beat, and this price likely shortens as the season nears. Even though last year was filled with misfortunes to lead to a last-place finish, I’m not valuing this team quite as high as the bookmakers.
The Rams (+175) are the division’s most reliable bet and who I’m looking at to win — if Matthew Stafford stays healthy. Sean McVay has delivered double-digit wins in six of eight seasons, and while Cooper Kupp is gone, Davante Adams brings immediate firepower. With the 49ers retooling and the Seahawks fading, L.A. feels like a value bet to win the West again — especially while you can still get them at plus money.
Arizona (+390) made a considerable leap in 2024, finishing just shy of .500 after a lousy four-win campaign the year prior. But any dreams of a division title hinge on Kyler Murray’s health and consistency — two things that have proven unreliable. The roster is improving and the defense looks tougher, but beating out both the Rams and Niners would require a near-perfect season and I’m not counting on that to happen.
Seattle (+550) swapped Geno Smith for Sam Darnold this offseason, and while Darnold’s resurgence in Minnesota offers some hope, he’s far from a sure thing. The Seahawks haven’t made meaningful improvements elsewhere, and the books see through this uncertainty — favoring their odds to miss the playoffs. There’s little reason to bite on this number.
