NFL Against the Spread Picks for Every Game in Week 1
Strap in and get ready for Week 1 of the NFL season.
Fantasy leagues, pick'em pools, survivor leagues, and game-by-game betting start this week and it can be hard to find the time to do research for all of them. Thankfully, the experts at Sports Illustrated are here to help you out.
If you don't care about point spreads and just want to know who we're picking to win each game, you can find the Sports Illustrated team's picks in our weekly article here. If you're a bettor who likes to bet on the point spread, you've come to the right place. Sports Illustrated's two NFL betting experts, Jennifer Piacenti and Iain MacMillan, are going to give you their spread bet for all 16 Week 1 games.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Ravens vs. Chiefs (-3) Spread Pick
- Jennifer Piacenti's Pick: Ravens +3
- Iain MacMillan's Pick: Ravens +3
Packers vs. Eagles (-2.5) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Packers +2.5
- Iain's Pick: Eagles -2.5
Titans vs. Bears (-4.5) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Titans +4.5
- Iain's Pick: Titans +4.5
Steelers vs. Falcons (-3) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Falcons -3
- Iain's Pick: Falcons -3
Jaguars vs. Dolphins (-3.5) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Jaguars +3.5
- Iain's Pick: Jaguars +3.5
Patriots vs. Bengals (-8.5) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Bengals -8.5
- Iain's Pick: Patriots +8.5
Texans vs. Colts (+2.5) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Texans -2.5
- Iain's Pick: Colts +2.5
Vikings vs. Giants (+1.5) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Vikings -1.5
- Iain's Pick: Vikings -1.5
Panthers vs. Saints (-3.5) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Saints -4
- Iain's Pick: Saints -4
Cardinals vs. Bills (-6.5) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Cardinals +6.5
- Iain's Pick: Cardinals +6.5
Raiders vs. Chargers (-3) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Raiders +3
- Iain's Pick: Raiders +3
Broncos vs. Seahawks (-5.5) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Seahawks -5.5
- Iain's Pick: Broncos +5.5
Cowboys vs. Browns (-2.5) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Cowboys +2.5
- Iain's Pick: Browns -2.5
Commanders vs. Buccaneers (-3.5) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Commanders +3.5
- Iain's Pick: Buccaneers -3.5
Rams vs. Lions (-3.5) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Rams +3.5
- Iain's Pick: Rams +3.5
Jets vs. 49ers (-4.5) Spread Pick
- Jen's Pick: Jets +4.5
- Iain's Pick: 49ers -4.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
