NFL Best Bets for Week 13 (Predictions for Chargers vs. Falcons, Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday)

The Sports Illustrated Betting team shares their favorite bets on the board for Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season.

Peter Dewey, Iain MacMillan

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert should have a huge game in Week 13.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert should have a huge game in Week 13. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Every team in the NFL is in action in Week 13, but we have a shortened Sunday slate after three Thanksgiving Day games and on Black Friday game.

That's not stopping the SI Betting team from sharing a pair of best bets for Dec. 1's action, including one underdog in a division matchup and a small favorite that is facing a division leader.

Let's dive into the picks for Week 13.

NFL Week 13 Best Bets

  • Los Angeles Chargers -1 vs. Atlanta Falcons – Iain MacMillan
  • Pittsburgh Steelers +3 (-112) vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Peter Dewey

Los Angeles Chargers -1 vs. Atlanta Falcons – Iain MacMillan

This is a nightmare matchup for the Atlanta Falcons. The Atlanta secondary is banged-up with Mike Hughes listed as questionable for Sunday’s game which should open the door for Justin Herbert to have a career day for the Los Angeles Chargers. 

The Falcons allow the highest completion percentage in the league at 71.62% and that’ll only get worse if Hughes doesn’t play.

That means if the Falcons want any chance of winning this game, they’ll need to beat the Chargers in an offensive shootout, something I’m not confident they can do against the stout Los Angeles defense. 

Despite the weapons the Falcons have on offense, they’ve failed to get any kind of momentum going in recent games, continuously held back by ill-timed sacks, penalties, and turnovers.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chargers win this game in a rout.

Pittsburgh Steelers +3 (-112) vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Peter Dewey

This is one of the games that I’m considering an upset in for many reasons.

First off, the Cincinnati defense has been straight up awful in the 2024 season, ranking 27th in the league in EPA/Play, costing the Bengals several games where their offense has put up big numbers, including two division games against Baltimore. 

Now, the Bengals have to beat Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers by more than a field goal to cover in Week 13?

I’m not buying it.

The Steelers are an impressive 8-3 against the spread and have been elite as a road underdog in Tomlin’s tenure – going 41-28-2 ATS since the 2007 season. 

Meanwhile, Cincy has gone just 1-3 against the spread as a home favorite and 1-4 straight up at home overall this season.

