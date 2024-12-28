NFL Best Bets for Week 17 (Predictions for Falcons vs. Commanders, Colts vs. Giants on Sunday)
Looking to bet on the weekend action in the NFL in Week 17?
We've already had three games played this week thanks to the two matchups on Wednesday for Christmas Day, but the SI Betting team is looking to deliver a few more presents on Saturday, including a pick for the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons that has major implications for the NFC playoff picture.
Last week, Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan went 1-1, hitting a total in the Falcons-New York Giants matchup.
Here's a full breakdown of our favorite bets for Week 17 of the 2024 season.
NFL Week 17 Best Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Indianapolis Colts -7.5 (-110) vs. New York Giants – Peter Dewey
- Washington Commanders -4 (-110) vs. Atlanta Falcons – Iain MacMillan
Indianapolis Colts -7.5 (-110) vs. New York Giants – Peter Dewey
There’s just no way that I can bet on the New York Giants right now, especially since they’ve struggled so much to stop the run this season.
New York is one of the 10 worst teams in EPA/Rush this season, and it’s allowed nearly 5.0 yards per carry. Now, it has to face the running back who put up over 200 yards and three scores in Week 16? Good luck.
After having a field day in Week 16, Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson should be able to get whatever they want on the ground this week.
On top of that, the Giants offense has been in shambles since cutting Daniel Jones – and that’s saying something.
New York has scored seven, 20, 11, 14 and seven points in its last five games, losing all but one of those games by seven or more points.
The No. 1 pick is the goal for the Giants at this point in the season. Indy should roll on Sunday.
Washington Commanders -4 (-110) vs. Atlanta Falcons – Iain MacMillan
This is a nightmare matchup for the Atlanta Falcons. They struggle against quarterbacks who can scramble, which is going to leave Jayden Daniels with plenty of options to torch the Atlanta defense.
Offensively, the Falcons are going to have to lean on their rookie quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., to try to keep up with the Commanders offensive production. A road prime-time game with a playoff berth on the line may be too much for the rookie quarterback to handle.
The Falcons are outmatched in this game on both sides of the ball. It’s going to be a long night for Atlanta fans and I’m surprised the spread is as short as it is.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
