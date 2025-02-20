NFL Coach to the Year Odds: Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson Expected to Thrive With New Teams
All 32 NFL teams have their head coach locked in for the 2025 campaign which means we can already bet on who is going to win Coach of the Year.
Last year, Kevin O'Connell won the award. Few people pegged him as a frontrunner before the season began but he helped the Minnesota Vikings play to a 14-3 record. As is usually the case, the Coach of the Year award is wide open. It rarely goes to the coach of the best team and instead goes to the coach of the team that overperformed expectations the most. That can make it extremely hard to predict who's going to win.
With that in mind, let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
2025 NFL Coach of the Year Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Ben Johnson +700
- Mike Vrabel +850
- Liam Coen +1200
- Kellen Moore +1200
- Jim Harbaugh +1200
- Pete Carroll +1200
- Sean Payton +1400
- Kyle Shanahan +1600
- Dave Canales +1600
- Aaron Glenn +1600
- Mike Macdonald +1800
- Raheem Morris +1800
- Mike Tomlin +2000
- Matt LaFleur +2000
- Jonathan Gannon +2200
- Dan Quinn +2200
- Mike McDaniel +2500
- Kevin O'Connell +2500
- Demeco Ryans +2500
- Brian Daboll +2500
- Zac Taylor +2500
- Sean McVay +2500
- Brian Schottenheimer +2800
- Todd Bowles +3000
- Shane Steichen +3500
- Kevin Stefanski +4000
- Dan Campbell +4000
- Brian Callahan +4000
- Sean McDermott +4000
- John Harbaugh +6000
- Nick Sirianni +8000
- Andy Reid +8000
Ben Johnson and Mike Vrabel are the top two names on the odds list at +700 and +850 respectively.
Bet This Dark Horse to Win NFL Coach of the Year
If you look at the odds list above, new head coaches are largely given favorable odds while established coaches of strong teams have the longest odds. There is one name that sticks out to me that is a new head coach, but has a chance of turning a team around in a single season; Brian Schottenheimer.
The hiring of Schottenheimer came with plenty of scrutiny, but the fact remains he takes over a team that has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball and should be ripe for a rebound season in 2025. If he's able to get the team back on track and lead the Cowboys back to the playoffs, he could be a top contender for Coach of the Year. He may have plenty of value at his current odds of 28-1.
Pick: Brian Schottenheimer +2800 via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.