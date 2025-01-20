NFL Conference Championship Schedule and Opening Odds (Chiefs, Eagles Favored)
Conference championship weekend is officially set and we have a couple of marquee matchups on tap next Sunday.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders will face off in an all-NFC East showdown while the Buffalo Bills will hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are trying to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.
Let's take a look at the opening odds and schedule for next weekend's conference finals.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
NFC Conference Championship Odds and Schedule
Sunday, January 26 - 3 p.m. ET
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Commanders +4.5 (-110)
- Eagles -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Commanders +185
- Eagles -225
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
The two NFC East rival split their regular season series. The Eagles won 26-18 in Week 11 and then the Commanders stormed back to win 36-33 in the final seconds of their Week 16 rematch. Kenny Pickett played the majority of the game at quarterback in their Week 16 meeting after Jalen Hurts left the game with a concussion in the first quarter.
Sunday, January 26 - 6:30 p.m. ET
Bills vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bills +1.5 (-108)
- Chiefs -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bills +105
- Chiefs -125
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
The next chapter in the Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen rivalry is set to take place on Sunday night. They have faced off in the playoff three teams with the Chiefs coming away victorious in all three instances, denying the Bills a chance at the Super Bowl. These two teams faced each other in the AFC Championship in January of 2021, which resulted in a 38-24 win for the Chiefs. Kansas City would go on to lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
