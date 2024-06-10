NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett Headline Favorites to Win Award
The last few years have had some epic races for Defensive Player of the Year, and we should expect no different in 2024 with a host of pass rushers given a good shot to win the award.
Myles Garrett took home Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023, the leading man on the vaunted Browns defense, and he’s the second choice this season to repeat in 2024, behind last year's contender Micah Parsons of the Cowboys.
Those two are far from the only players at the top of the oddsboard. T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa, and Maxx Crosby are all at +1000 or short, making for five games at the top of the list with short odds.
Here’s the early odds for what’s expected to be a crowded race for DPOY this season.
2024 Defensive Player of the Year
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Micah Parsons: +600
- Myles Garrett: +650
- T.J. Watt: +800
- Nick Bosa: +850
- Maxx Crosby: +1000
- Aidan Hutchinson: +1600
- Chris Jones: +2500
- Josh Allen: +2500
- Will Anderson Jr.: +2600
- Danielle Hunter: +3200
- Montez Sweat: +4000
- Rashan Gary: +4000
- Brian Burns: +5000
- Kyle Hamilton: +5000
- Hasson Reddick: +6000
- Sauce Gardner: +6000
- Trey Hendrickson: +6000
- Quinnen Williams: +6000
Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett Top Odds for 2024 Defensive Player of the Year
Parsons has been in the hunt for Defensive Player of the Year through his young career. The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year came in second in Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and third in 2023, and is favored to grab first place in 2024.
However, he will have stiff competition from last year’s winner Garrett, last year’s runner-up and 2021 winner T.J. Watt, and 2022 winner Nick Bosa, all of which are listed inside of +1000.
The one expected to break through into the conversation is Maxx Crosby of the Raiders, who is +1000 and has led the NFL in tackles for loss over the past two seasons, resulting in sixth and fourth in the DPOY voting the past two seasons.
Pass rushers are expected to dictate the voting process for this award with a cornerback not cracking the odds until Sauce Gardner appears at +6000.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.