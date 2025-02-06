NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds Ahead of NFL Honors: Odds Point to Jared Verse
Prior to Super Bowl LIX kicking off on Sunday, the NFL will take time to honor some of the best players in the league on Thursday night in the NFL Honors.
One of the awards that will be given out is the Defensive Rookie of the Year, a market that bettors could've wagered on throughout the regular season.
Based on the latest odds, there is a clear favorite to win this award, but the No. 2 choice is a player that is in the Super Bowl this season.
Here's a look at the closing odds ahead of tonight's NFL Honors.
Closing NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Jared Verse: -2000
- Quinyon Mitchell: +800
- Chop Robinson: +3000
- Braden Fiske: +3000
- Cooper DeJean: +5000
Based on these closing odds, it appears that Jared Verse -- a Pro Bowler this season -- is going to win this award.
Verse finished with 4.5 sacks and 66 tackles in his rookie season for the Los Angeles Rams. While the Eagles made the Super Bowl and knocked the Rams out of the playoffs, Verse still has the edge from his regular season play over Quinyon Mitchell (+800).
Those two players appear to be the two that have a chance to win this honor on Thursday night, as no other defensive rookie is shorter than +3000 to win the award.
