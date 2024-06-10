NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Pass Rushers Dallas Turner, Laiatu Latu Highlight Favorites
Defense took a backseat in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the first 14 players being offensive players.
However, there are still plenty of talented rookies in position to succeed quickly in their respective first seasons as pros. While its an open group, two pass rushers have taken the top spots, Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner and the first defender selected Laitu Latu of the Colts.
Defensive Rookie of the Year is a bit more wide open relative to its offensive counterpart, with particular roles on certain teams helping define the race. Ahead of training camp when we can find out some more details for each rookie, let's take a look at the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Dallas Turner: +430
- Laiatu Latu: +500
- Jared Verse: +1200
- Quinyon Mitchell: +1200
- Terrion Arnold: +1200
- Byron Murphy: +1400
- Chop Robinson: +1600
- Cooper DeJean: +2500
- Darius Robinson: +3000
- Edgerrin Cooper: +3000
- Braden Fiske: +3000
- Mike Sainristill: +3000
- Nate Wiggins: +3000
- Jer'Zhan Newton: +3500
- Payton Wilson: +3500
- Kool-Aid McKinstry: +3500
Pass Rushers Top Defensive Rookie of the Year List
Its early, but the expectation at this point in the offseason is that pass rushers have the highest upside, making up the top three spots on the oddsboard with Jared Verse tied with Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell for third on the oddsboard.
Last year, Will Anderson, an Alabama pass rusher, took home DROY honors as a pass rusher for an overachieving Texans defense. Can Turner, a Crimson Tide Bama pass rusher make it two years in a row?
Typically, linebackers are able to capture this award with a high volume of tackles as well as pressures and sacks. Since 2000, 13 winners have played linebacker while only four have played defensive end (including Anderson last season. In addition, four have played defensive tackle and three have played cornerback.
The linebacker with the shortest odds has long odds, Edgerrin Cooper, who was selected in the second round by the Packers. Can Cooper capture the masses with a big rookie season? History says that he can play himself into the mix, but will need to out-perform a group of talented pass rushers throughout the season.
