NFL Divisional Round Opening Odds, Spread, and Total for Every Game
The AFC side of Wild-Card Weekend is officially in the books.
The Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens won their respective games in impressive fashion and have earned the right to advance to the Divisional Round. The Texans will hit the road to take on the Chiefs while the Bills will host the Ravens.
The NFC side of the bracket is up next, but with the AFC second-round matchups already decided, it's time to take a look at the opening odds. We'll update this article as the NFC matchups become locked in.
NFL Divisional Round Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds
Spread
- Texans +7.5 (-105)
- Chiefs -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Texans +285
- Chiefs -360
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-105)
- UNDER 43.5 (-115)
Chiefs fans will feel confident heading into this matchup. These two teams played not long ago on December 21st with the Chiefs winning in comfortable fashion with a final score of 27-19. Kansas City will be well-rested in this game with their starters getting two weeks off ahead of the Divisional Round.
The last time these teams played in the postseason was in the Wild-Card Round of the 2019-2020 season. The Texans got off to a 24-0 lead early in the first half but the Chiefs stormed back to win by a final score of 51-31.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills Odds
Spread
- Ravens +1.5 (-115)
- Bills -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ravens -105
- Bills -115
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-110)
- UNDER 52.5 (-110)
People may forget the Ravens and Bills faced each other in Week 4 of the regular season Baltimore steamrolled Buffalo, beating them by a final score of 35-10. Not only was the final score lopsided, but the Ravens averaged a blistering 7.9 yards per play throughout the game.
Will we see a similar outcome in the Divisional Round? It's important to note the rematch is in Buffalo whereas the Week 4 meeting was in Buffalo.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.