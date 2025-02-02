NFL MVP Odds Before NFL Honors: Josh Allen Closed as Favorite Over Lamar Jackson
Prior to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL will announce the awards for the 2024 season – including the league’s MVP – at the NFL Honors.
This season’s MVP race was a close one between Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. While Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also made a push for the award, his team ended up missing the playoffs, putting him at a distant third in the odds.
Here’s how the odds looked at the end of the regular season in the NFL MVP market.
Closing NFL MVP Odds for 2024 Regular Season
- Josh Allen: -230
- Lamar Jackson: +185
- Joe Burrow: +1400
- Saquon Barkley: +6000
Allen closed as the favorite at -230 (an implied probability of 69.7 percent), but it was Jackson who was named First Team All-Pro after the season. So, it’s possible that there was a slight discrepancy between the odds and the actual voting for the MVP award.
After Allen and Jackson, Burrow and Saquon Barkely (the only player still playing in the MVP race) were long shots to take home the award.
Jackson – the reigning MVP and a two-time league MVP – lost to Allen in the playoffs in the divisional round, 27-25. However, Allen came up short the following week, losing to Patrick Mahomes for the fourth time in the playoffs in his career in the AFC title game.
From a number perspective, Jackson may have the edge over Allen, though he did finish with a lower seed.
Player
Completion Percentage
Passing Yards
Passing Touchdowns
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
QBR
Josh Allen
63.6%
3,731
28
6
531
12
77.3
Lamar Jackson
66.7%
4,172
41
4
915
4
77.2
Since this market is closed, bettors cannot wager on the winner of the NFL MVP for the 2024 season any longer. However, it’ll be interesting to see if the final odds were indicative of the winner this season.
