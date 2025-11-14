NFL MVP Odds: Drake Maye Favored Over Matthew Stafford After Eighth Straight Win
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye can't be stopped.
The Patriots knocked off the New York Jets on Thursday night in Week 11, moving to 9-2 in the 2025 season and temporarily taking the No. 1 spot in the AFC standings. Maye had his five-game streak with two or more touchdowns snapped, but he still threw for 281 yards while completing 73.5 percent of his passes.
That was enough for the Patriots to pull out a double-digit win, their eighth in a row. New England is now a -320 favorite to win the AFC East this season, and oddsmakers have bumped Maye to +235 to win the NFL's MVP award, setting him as a slight favorite over Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (+250).
Maye has thrown for 20 scores and just five picks this season while completing 71.9 percent of his passes. He's turned the Patriots from a team that had back-to-back top-five picks into a legitimate Super Bowl contender, so it's not a surprise that he's in the mix to win MVP this season.
Still, he's far from a sure thing -- even as the favorite in this market.
After Maye, there are several players at shorter than 10/1 to win the Super Bowl, including Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jonathan Taylor. The Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos all have just two losses in the AFC this season, so Maye's MVP case could hinge a little bit on the Patriots beating out those teams for the top spot in the conference.
Still, Thursday's performance clearly strengthened his MVP case, and it'll be interesting to see if he remains in the top spot through the rest of the action this week.
Here's a look at the latest odds to win MVP after Thursday Night Football in Week 11.
2025 NFL MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Drake Maye: +235
- Matthew Stafford: +250
- Patrick Mahomes: +500
- Jonathan Taylor: +600
- Josh Allen: +750
- Sam Darnold: +1100
- Justin Herbert: +2500
- Jalen Hurts: +2500
- Lamar Jackson: +2800
- Jared Goff: +2800
- Baker Mayfield: +3000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
