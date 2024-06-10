NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds: Tyreek Hill Favored in Crowded Field
The play from NFL offenses is at an all-time high, with so much talent in the league, and it's evident with the stars littering the top of the Offensive Player of the Year odds.
Tyreek Hill was chasing history in 2023 before an injury derailed his pursuit of 2,000 yards receiving, and ultimately Offensive Player of the Year. However, he will enter the 2024 season as the betting favorite, slightly ahead of last year’s winner, San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey.
Hill is fresh off a monster season for the Dolphins, catching 119 passes (tied for second in the NFL) and topping the NFL in receiving yards with 1,799 yards with 13 receiving touchdowns, which tied the NFL lead.
There are plenty of contenders for this award with four other players +2000 or shorter and another four after that that are +2500 or shorter.
Here’s the full list of odds with firepower all over.
2024 Offensive Player of the Year
- Tyreek Hill: +800
- Christian McCaffrey: +900
- CeeDee Lamb: +1000
- Ja’Marr Chase: +1000
- Justin Jefferson: +1000
- Saquon Barkley: +2000
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +2200
- Breece Hall: +2200
- Bijan Robinson: +200
- Puka Nacua: +2500
- A.J. Brown: +3500
- Jahmyr Gibbs: +3500
- Garrett Wilson: +3500
- Derrick Henry: +4000
- Jonathan Taylor: +4000
- Josh Allen: +5000
- Drake London: +5000
- Kyren Williams: +5000
- Patrick Mahomes: +5000
- Joe Burrow: +5000
- Stefon Diggs: +5000
- Anthony Richardson: +5000
- Deebo Samuel: +5000
- Lamar Jackson: +5000
- De’Von Achane: +5000
Tyreek Hill Favorite to Win Offensive Player of the Year
Wide receivers have become more of a fixture to win the award, winning two of the past four awards for the first time since 1993, and Hill was the odds-on favorite to win OPOY last season before a Week 14 ankle injury opened the door for McCaffrey to take the award.
With the recent trend of passing taking over in the NFL, wide receivers litter the top of the board, with five of the top seven players listed being wideouts, but don’t rule out high-usage running backs like McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley, who joins a great situation with the Eagles.
Patrick Mahomes won the award in 2018, but the award has drifted away from quarterbacks as it did in the past. Overall, a QB has won eight times since 2000, but only twice in the past decade as skill position players have become far more prominent in this particular award while QBs continue to dominate the MVP conversation. With that in mind, the first quarterbacks listed are at +5000.
Running backs are the likely winners given recent history, winning 12 times since 2000, and of course last season with McCaffrey taking home the award. McCaffrey and Barkley are the shortest shots amongst RBs this season, but Breece Hall and Bijan Robinson are also firmly in the mix in the eyes of oddsmakers.
There are plenty of intriguing names as we await the start of training camp, and the oddsmakers are giving a fair shot to a lot of players.
