NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Ahead of NFL Honors: Jayden Daniels Closed as Massive Favorite
Before Super Bowl LIX kicks off, the NFL will honor some of the best players from the 2024 season on Thursday night during the NFL Honors.
One of the awards that will be given out -- and a ticket that could be cashed by bettors who wagered on this futures market -- is the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels closed the season as the runaway favorite, but there were other players that had impressive rookie seasons such as Bo Nix, Brock Bowers, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.
However, the latest odds tell us that his is Daniels' award to lose.
Closing NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Jayden Daniels: -20000
- Brock Bowers: +2200
- Bo Nix: +5000
- Brian Thomas Jr.: +50000
- Malik Nabers: +50000
Let's be honest, even though Bowers set records as a rookie for tight ends, this is Daniels' award to win.
The Commanders quarterback not only took his team from the No. 2 overall pick to the playoffs, but Washington ended up reaching the NFC title game as well.
Daniels finished the regular season with 25 passing touchdowns, just nine interceptions and 3,568 passing yards. He also chipped in 891 yards and six scores on the ground. While Nix and Bowers made compelling cases, Daniels is a lock to win this award based on the closing odds.
