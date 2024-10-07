NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Caleb Williams' Electric Week 5 Performance Puts Him Back in Mix
Caleb Williams entered the 2024 NFL season as the outright favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The No. 1 overall pick was one of the most highly touted prospects in recent memory and entered a favorable situation in Chicago.
With that being said, Williams stumbled to start his rookie season, looking inaccurate and uncomfortable in the first few weeks. His odds to win OROY stumbled as a result with Jayden Daniels taking over as the outright favorite.
Now, after two strong performances resulting in wins, Williams is back in the mix to win the award. Let's take a look at the latest odds.
Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Jayden Daniels -250
- Caleb Williams +300
- Malik Nabers +700
- Marvin Harrison Jr. +1600
- Bo Nix +2500
- Xavier Worthy +4000
- Brian Thomas Jr. +5000
- Brock Bowers +6000
Jayden Daniels is still the odds-on favorite at -250 odds, an implied probability of 71.43%. Williams was fourth on the odds list last week at +650, but his Week 5 performance caused him to leapfrog both Nabers and Harrison and is now in solo second on the odds list at +300, an implied probability of winning the award of 25%.
Caleb Williams Rookie Season
The USC product had the best performance of his rookie season in Week 5 against the Panthers. He threw for 304 yards, which was 10.5 yards per pass attempt. That's 3.5 more yards per throw than his next closest performance. He finished the game with a quarterback rating of 126.2 and played a huge part in their 36-10 win.
Look for Williams to improve on that performance. He and the Bears' get to face some of the worst defenses in the NFL in the coming weeks in the Jaguars, Commanders, and Cardinals. They're 2-point favorites in London against the Jaguars in Week 6.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
